Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Stars celebrate total Facebook failure

By Vimal Kumar
Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram were offline for hours on Monday evening. Twitter, on the other hand, also hit the ground running. Many stars joked and scoffed at the Internet giant’s breakdown.

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram were offline for almost seven hours on Monday evening. A configuration error was to blame, the Internet giant said in a broadcast. And while the failure was the worst case for Mark Zuckerberg, other stars celebrated the disruption on Twitter – including those who otherwise never speak to the news service.

Chrissy Teigen came forward for the first time since her cyberbullying scandal with the words: “Who is this mysterious hero?” back on Twitter.

Reese Witherspoon and Dolly Parton reacted with GIFS to the triumph of Twitter and Natascha Ochsenknecht joked, among other things: “My Family What’s App group is in slumberland. Finally some rest. ”






