Stars celebrate total Facebook failure

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram were offline for almost seven hours on Monday evening. A configuration error was to blame, the Internet giant said in a broadcast. And while the failure was the worst case for Mark Zuckerberg, other stars celebrated the disruption on Twitter – including those who otherwise never speak to the news service.
Chrissy Teigen came forward for the first time since her cyberbullying scandal with the words: “Who is this mysterious hero?” back on Twitter.
who is this mysterious hero
– chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 4, 2021
Reese Witherspoon and Dolly Parton reacted with GIFS to the triumph of Twitter and Natascha Ochsenknecht joked, among other things: “My Family What’s App group is in slumberland. Finally some rest. ”
All other social platforms today: Kaput.
Twitter: pic.twitter.com/GQPiDrpixz
– Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) October 4, 2021
My Family What’s App group is in slumber land. Finally some rest ❤️
– nataschaochsenknecht (@nataschaochsenk) October 4, 2021
Everyone showing up to @Twitter today while @Facebook @instagram @Whatsapp are down like … pic.twitter.com/SGtr722FAo
– Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) October 4, 2021