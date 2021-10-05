Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Ryan Phillippe and son Deacon (17) show their six packs

By Vimal Kumar
RyanPhillippe / Instagram

08/24/2021 8:15 pm

This young man probably only had the best of his two famous parents, his steely body from his father Ryan Phillippe and his handsome face from his mother Reese Witherspoon.

Deacon Phillippe, 17-year-old son of Hollywood ex-dream couple Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon, will certainly not be able to hear it anymore, but the resemblance to his famous parents is unmistakable. He certainly owes his body and his passion for fitness to his father, and his mother’s expressive face.

Ryan Phillippe shared a whole series of photos on Instagram last weekend of himself with his offspring, a budding musician, in the great outdoors and in a crystal clear mountain lake – and here not only is the similarity noticeable, but also that both apparently like to be working their chiseled bodies and then presenting them.

Vimal Kumar
