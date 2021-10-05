Ryan Phillippe and son Deacon (17) show their six packs

08/24/2021 8:15 pm

This young man probably only had the best of his two famous parents, his steely body from his father Ryan Phillippe and his handsome face from his mother Reese Witherspoon.

Deacon Phillippe, 17-year-old son of Hollywood ex-dream couple Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon, will certainly not be able to hear it anymore, but the resemblance to his famous parents is unmistakable. He certainly owes his body and his passion for fitness to his father, and his mother’s expressive face.

Ryan Phillippe shared a whole series of photos on Instagram last weekend of himself with his offspring, a budding musician, in the great outdoors and in a crystal clear mountain lake – and here not only is the similarity noticeable, but also that both apparently like to be working their chiseled bodies and then presenting them.

Like twins!

The fans also think that Deacon definitely got everything from the good looks of the “ice cold angel” star in the cradle. “” I thought you were Deacon! “Commented one person and another wrote:” Twins “.

“You and Reece literally created twins!” Wrote another follower.

The fans like to compare

The fans are now used to giving a double rating when they see Deacon. This summer, Reese Witherspoon had already posted a photo of the two and of course many people couldn’t help but comment that he is his father’s likeness. But it’s clearly not just his father’s genes that Deacon inherited. Earlier this year Witherspoon posted a selfie with her son enjoying a sunset together. This snapshot made it clear how much the teenager looked like their parents.

These are Deacon’s famous parents

Ryan Phillipe and Reese Witherspoon stood together for “Ice Cold Angels” in 1999 and fell in love with each other. They were married until 2007, and their children Ava Elizabeth Phillippe and Deacon Phillippe came from the marriage.

Ryan has a third child with actress Alexis Knapp – Kailani Merizalde Phillippe Knapp (10). (SV)

