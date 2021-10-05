RomCom series with Anna Kendrick with German premiere in July – fernsehserien.de

The format began with the mini-series, ten-part opening season in which Anna Kendrick plays the protagonist Darby Carter. After its success, it was decided to continue the format as a miniseries anthology, although overlaps cannot be ruled out: Darby, for example, will be a guest again in season two, but not the main character Anna Kendrick.

The series is set in New York City and is about the first to the last love in a person’s life, and how all the many romances in the course of his life affect the person until one might find the perfect partner.









Season 1 shows the life of Darby in her twenties and begins in 2012 when the New York University graduate lives with three roommates: her impulsive best friend Sara (Zoe Chao), Sara’s carefree partner Jim (Peter Vack), and hers brutal honest friend Mallory (Sasha Compère).

Trailer for “Love Life”

The opening season consists of ten half-hour episodes. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment. Sam Boyd acts as the showrunner, Anna Kendrick is a producer in addition to her role in front of the camera.

In the second season, which has already been ordered, “The Good Place” veteran William Jackson Harper takes on the role of protagonist.