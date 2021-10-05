Tuesday, October 5, 2021
HomeNewsRomCom series with Anna Kendrick with German premiere in July - fernsehserien.de
News

RomCom series with Anna Kendrick with German premiere in July – fernsehserien.de

By Arjun Sethi
0
69




The next HBO Max format has found a German home: “Love Life”, a rom-com in which the life of the protagonists is worked through through their great love affairs. Starzplay has secured the format for the German-speaking area and will start on July 4th with the release in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Luxembourg.

The format began with the mini-series, ten-part opening season in which Anna Kendrick plays the protagonist Darby Carter. After its success, it was decided to continue the format as a miniseries anthology, although overlaps cannot be ruled out: Darby, for example, will be a guest again in season two, but not the main character Anna Kendrick.

The series is set in New York City and is about the first to the last love in a person’s life, and how all the many romances in the course of his life affect the person until one might find the perfect partner.




Season 1 shows the life of Darby in her twenties and begins in 2012 when the New York University graduate lives with three roommates: her impulsive best friend Sara (Zoe Chao), Sara’s carefree partner Jim (Peter Vack), and hers brutal honest friend Mallory (Sasha Compère).

Trailer for “Love Life”

The opening season consists of ten half-hour episodes. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment. Sam Boyd acts as the showrunner, Anna Kendrick is a producer in addition to her role in front of the camera.

In the second season, which has already been ordered, “The Good Place” veteran William Jackson Harper takes on the role of protagonist.


Previous article“Prisoners of the Ghostland” with Nicolas Cage from December 10th. on Blu-ray and in 4K on Ultra HD Blu-ray
Next articleAbuse in US Football: “Burn It All Down!” – Sport
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv