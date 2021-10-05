Tuesday, October 5, 2021
HomeNewsRihanna meets with approval with sexy Insta update
News

Rihanna meets with approval with sexy Insta update

By Sonia Gupta
0
101




By wearing it herself, Rihanna announces the latest piece in her clothing line. In a tight outfit, she enjoys the sun in the garden.

the essentials in brief

  • Rihanna poses in her self-made “Savage X Fenty” underwear.
  • The photo is very popular with fans, with 5.3 million likes.

Yesterday, Monday, the singer and fashion designer surprised her fans with a new picture. Rihanna welcomes spring in a revealing outfit. And with it heralds a new piece from her own collection “Savage X Fenty”. This is a nice surprise for all fans of the line as it should be stopped until further notice.




Rihanna gets positive feedback for her picture

Your fans are not shy about their enthusiasm and have already given the picture over 5.3 million likes. The compliments and confessions of love also accumulate in the comments.

The revealing image is nothing unusual for the Caribbean beauty, which likes to show its curves. Again and again, she takes her fans’ breath away.

More pieces from her fashion line can be found on the official «Savage X Fenty» page. There you can still marvel at Rihanna in her own creations.

More on the subject:

Rihanna


Previous articleFive New Summer Simulcasts Announced – Anime2You
Next articleGerman extreme athlete ran 5000 kilometers through Mexico
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv