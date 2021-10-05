Rihanna meets with approval with sexy Insta update

By wearing it herself, Rihanna announces the latest piece in her clothing line. In a tight outfit, she enjoys the sun in the garden.
the essentials in brief
- Rihanna poses in her self-made “Savage X Fenty” underwear.
- The photo is very popular with fans, with 5.3 million likes.
Yesterday, Monday, the singer and fashion designer surprised her fans with a new picture. Rihanna welcomes spring in a revealing outfit. And with it heralds a new piece from her own collection “Savage X Fenty”. This is a nice surprise for all fans of the line as it should be stopped until further notice.
Rihanna gets positive feedback for her picture
Your fans are not shy about their enthusiasm and have already given the picture over 5.3 million likes. The compliments and confessions of love also accumulate in the comments.
The revealing image is nothing unusual for the Caribbean beauty, which likes to show its curves. Again and again, she takes her fans’ breath away.
More pieces from her fashion line can be found on the official «Savage X Fenty» page. There you can still marvel at Rihanna in her own creations.
