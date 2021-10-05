Rihanna gives the mini skirt a playful and cool twist. Who else?

Rihanna and her sensational mini skirt

Y2K classics like low-rise jeans and mini skirts are all the rage again, whether you like it or not. The tricky, skin-tight silhouettes are on the rise again thanks to labels like Blumarine, Missoni and Versace – they all symbolize the body-hugging aesthetics of the early noughties in a chic new way. Rihanna, currently always one step ahead, is a pioneer with this look too. At the weekend she showed herself in New York in a miniskirt that was both bizarre and sexy.









Backgrid

He showed a lot of legs, but her black skirt was covered with marabou feathers (or possibly fur), which immediately weakened his Va-Va-Voom character and made him go into kitschy fashion. But don’t confuse that with costume! The way she styled it was still downright cool, thanks in part to her bra top, lots of gold necklaces, zip-up hoodie and platform heels by Amina Muaddi (one of her favorite shoe labels). The outfit was full of unexpected details. It wouldn’t be a Rihanna look, after all, if she wasn’t wearing an outfit that no one else could wear.

This article originally appeared on Vogue.com.