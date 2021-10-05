Tuesday, October 5, 2021
HomeNewsRihanna gives the mini skirt a playful and cool twist. Who...
News

Rihanna gives the mini skirt a playful and cool twist. Who else?

By Sonia Gupta
0
95




Rihanna and her sensational mini skirt

Y2K classics like low-rise jeans and mini skirts are all the rage again, whether you like it or not. The tricky, skin-tight silhouettes are on the rise again thanks to labels like Blumarine, Missoni and Versace – they all symbolize the body-hugging aesthetics of the early noughties in a chic new way. Rihanna, currently always one step ahead, is a pioneer with this look too. At the weekend she showed herself in New York in a miniskirt that was both bizarre and sexy.




Backgrid

He showed a lot of legs, but her black skirt was covered with marabou feathers (or possibly fur), which immediately weakened his Va-Va-Voom character and made him go into kitschy fashion. But don’t confuse that with costume! The way she styled it was still downright cool, thanks in part to her bra top, lots of gold necklaces, zip-up hoodie and platform heels by Amina Muaddi (one of her favorite shoe labels). The outfit was full of unexpected details. It wouldn’t be a Rihanna look, after all, if she wasn’t wearing an outfit that no one else could wear.

This article originally appeared on Vogue.com.


Previous article“Cologne 50667”: Awesome confession of love! | BRAVO
Next articleSunglasses for men: these are the summer trends for 2021
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv