Receipt from the star restaurant “Salt Bae” proves: Steak more expensive than a trip to Turkey

Steak for 737 euros: prices in the cult restaurant “Salt Bae” are more expensive than a trip to Turkey © picture alliance / Maurizio Gambarini / dpa | Maurizio Gambarini / Screenshot / Twitter

For a visit to the cult butcher Salt Bae, customers have to dig deep into their pockets. A recently surfaced bill is currently driving the internet crazy.

London – If you swipe through the Instagram stories of the stars, you can always find one thing: cult butcher Salt Bae (38), who removes a steak from the bone and then salt it in his very own way. Because a visit to one of his restaurants seems to be the ultimate for many.

But for that, his guests have to dig deep into their pockets. The prices in his recently opened restaurant in London are particularly tough. According to a bill circulating online on September 26, 2021, guests including tips are said to have spent the equivalent of 2120.86 euros – mind you in one evening! A price that doesn’t sound that unusual when you look at the menu.









Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, recently opened a new restaurant in London. Since then, a bill has been circulating on the Internet that makes many users shudder at the sight of it. Guests spent 1,812.40 pounds (2120.86 euros) in his restaurant.

A bill that is currently freaking out the network © Twitter

A proud price, but one that can come to an end quickly. Because the notorious Tomahawk steak costs a proud 737.87 euros. A sum that makes Twitter users go crazy. “For the money, it is cheaper to fly to one of the Turkish restaurants in Salt Bae and eat there,” one user notes shockingly.

But despite the hefty prices – Salt Bae won’t go out in his London restaurant either. The cult butcher serves exclusive guests such as Leonardo DiCaprio or Bruce Willis every day.