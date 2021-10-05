Tuesday, October 5, 2021
HomeNewsReceipt from the star restaurant "Salt Bae" proves: Steak more expensive than...
News

Receipt from the star restaurant “Salt Bae” proves: Steak more expensive than a trip to Turkey

By Sonia Gupta
0
53




Steak for 737 euros: prices in the cult restaurant “Salt Bae” are more expensive than a trip to Turkey

© picture alliance / Maurizio Gambarini / dpa | Maurizio Gambarini / Screenshot / Twitter

For a visit to the cult butcher Salt Bae, customers have to dig deep into their pockets. A recently surfaced bill is currently driving the internet crazy.

London – If you swipe through the Instagram stories of the stars, you can always find one thing: cult butcher Salt Bae (38), who removes a steak from the bone and then salt it in his very own way. Because a visit to one of his restaurants seems to be the ultimate for many.

But for that, his guests have to dig deep into their pockets. The prices in his recently opened restaurant in London are particularly tough. According to a bill circulating online on September 26, 2021, guests including tips are said to have spent the equivalent of 2120.86 euros – mind you in one evening! A price that doesn’t sound that unusual when you look at the menu.




Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, recently opened a new restaurant in London. Since then, a bill has been circulating on the Internet that makes many users shudder at the sight of it. Guests spent 1,812.40 pounds (2120.86 euros) in his restaurant.

A bill that is currently freaking out the network

© Twitter

A proud price, but one that can come to an end quickly. Because the notorious Tomahawk steak costs a proud 737.87 euros. A sum that makes Twitter users go crazy. “For the money, it is cheaper to fly to one of the Turkish restaurants in Salt Bae and eat there,” one user notes shockingly.

But despite the hefty prices – Salt Bae won’t go out in his London restaurant either. The cult butcher serves exclusive guests such as Leonardo DiCaprio or Bruce Willis every day.



Previous articleCried because you guys are the best – BZ Berlin
Next articleLaura Baumgärtner (24) sells erotic pictures on Onlyfans
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv