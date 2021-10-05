Rea Garvey postpones “Hy Brasil Tour” through Germany to early 2022

music

Ticketmaster Germany

Rea Garvey is postponing his big arena tour for the new album “Hy Brasil” to January and February 2022. A catch-up date has been found for most concerts – tickets that have already been purchased remain valid. If you don’t have Rea Garvey tickets for the 2022 tour yet, you should grab it now.

Rea Garvey tickets at Ticketmaster

Rea Garvey is back with new tour dates: In mid-January 2022 the big “Hy Brasil Tour” starts a few months later than planned, but new dates have been found for most of the shows. Shortly after the great success of his summer tour, which became a huge success in numerous cities thanks to a variety of Corona-compliant concepts, there will now be further arena concerts by the popular musician right at the beginning of the new year.

Unfortunately, despite all efforts, no catch-up dates could be found for the Rea Garvey concerts planned for autumn 2021 in Bremen (10/30/21), Augsburg (11/05/21) and Würzburg (11/07/21). The affected customers will receive all information about the reimbursement of costs from Ticketmaster by email. Rea Garvey’s “Hy Brasil Tour 2022” now includes 16 concerts in Germany as well as one tour stop each in Switzerland (Zurich – Samsung Hall) and in Austria (Vienna – Stadthalle). All German tour dates at a glance:

Rea Garvey on tour in January and February 2022 – previously as a juror on “The Masked Singer”

Raymond “Rea” Garvey became known as the singer of the band Reamonn, with which he celebrated 11 years of band success thanks to hits like “Supergirl” and “Tonight”. In 2010 the Irish singer and Berliner by choice then went on solo paths and kept giving us catchy tunes like “Kiss Me” or “Is It Love?”.

His absolute feeling for melody, rhythm and rhyme, his narrative talent and the accuracy of the songs were enthusiastically received by the fans and proved his ability to be able to constantly innovate creatively. As a versatile composer, lyricist and producer, he has worked with international greats such as Mary J. Blige, Nelly Furtado, Apocalyptica, Amy Macdonald, Paul van Dyk and In Extremo.

Due to the corona, it will take a little longer than expected until the new tour. Rea uses the time and will again provide the advice team for the new and fifth season of “The Masked Singer” alongside Ruth Moschner. We can be curious to see which stars Rea Garvey will discover in this year’s autumn season of TMS.

With the new album “Hy Brasil” across the country

After his gold award Successful album “Neon” From 2018 it became musically quiet around Rea Garvey. No wonder, after all he was not only on the road with his big “Neon Summer Tour”, but was also very busy as a coach for “The Voice of Germany”. After that, his television career continued directly in the guessing team of the popular Pro-7 show “The Masked Singer”, where he will again be part of the jury team in 2021.

In 2020 and 2021 Rea Garvey inspired us with his new songs “Talk To Your Body” or the hit “The One”that has become an indispensable part of the radio. That fifth studio album by Rea Garvey entitled “Hy Brasil” became an absolute favorite among his fans. The album title is a reference to that mystical Irish island that, according to legend, only emerges from the Atlantic for one day every seven years. The first single “Talk To Your Body” is, in his words, “a declaration of love to life” – here Rea Garvey once again proves his great feeling for rousing melodies and exudes pure optimism in the difficult times of autumn 2020.

During the Corona period, Rea Garvey insisted on playing live for his fans. With the “Yellow Jacket Sessions” he wowed thousands of fans week after week in front of the screens with live sets on YouTube – and lots of prominent guests. Now we can also look at the away from the screens energetic and emotional live shows of the sympathetic Irishman and his diverse, gripping song canon – when Rea Garvey provides a real live highlight in the concert calendar at the beginning of 2022. Do not miss!