Professional tennis player saves her career with OnlyFans

By Arjun Sethi
The tennis player Angelina Graovac rushes into it OnlyFans-Turmoil. The platform, which is also called “porn Instagram” by nasty tongues, is currently enjoying growing popularity. The 19-year-old is now posting revealing pictures of herself there in order to finance participation in tournaments.

Tennis player on OnlyFans

Making the breakthrough in professional sport is not as easy as you might think. The road to the top is often long and full of obstacles. No wonder that some athletes had another job before or in addition to their professional career.




Serena Williams and her consorts leave little room for young talents. 19-year-old Angelina Graovac, who is in 1077th place in the WTA and recently got one, has to find out OnlyFans-Account where she posts revealing pictures of herself.

Permissive images for your career

Since the beginning of her professional career in 2018, it has not been easy for the Australian. She won just 9 out of 51 games. With her hers OnlyFans-Account she now wants to earn something in order to be able to finance the numerous trips to international tennis tournaments.

The idea came to the young woman after her Instagram account exploded because she posted some very sexy pictures. And the idea could be promising, after all, stars like Mia Khalifa were already lucky with it.


