Tuesday, October 5, 2021
“Prisoners of the Ghostland” with Nicolas Cage from December 10th. on Blu-ray and in 4K on Ultra HD Blu-ray

By Vimal Kumar
04.10.2021

Nicolas Cage has appeared in many unconventional feature films in recent years – sometimes with cult, sometimes foreign-looking potential. That Cage his new project “Prisoners of the Ghostland“(USA, Japan 2021) called his” wildest film “, made many fans of the former Hollywood star curiously sit up and take notice.Mandy“(Belgium, USA 2018) or”Willy’s Wonderland“(USA 2021), we will find out in this country on December 10, 2021, when the Falcom Media Group will publish” Prisoners of the Ghostland “in stores. The genre mix of horror, action and science fiction films will appear in Distribution of Alive AG on Blu-ray and in 4K resolution Ultra HD Blu-ray in simple keep cases. Both versions have German and English sound in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. So far, no bonus material has been presented.




Contents: Warlord The Governor (B. Moseley) brings ruthless bank robber Hero (N. Cage) out of Samurai Town prison to give him an assignment. Hero is set to find Bernice (S. Boutella), The Governor’s adopted granddaughter. If he succeeds, The Governor will erase all of Hero’s debts and crimes and give him his freedom, but if he does not, his special suit prepared by The Governor will tear Hero to pieces after 72 hours. A fight against time begins for Hero and as more and more mysterious things happen, he realizes that he also has to fight a powerful curse … (sw)

Available from December 10, 2021 in stores:
