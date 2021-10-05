Poltergeist Review – Author: ProfessorX

Rating: 3.5 / 5

The daughter of Diane (JoBeth Williams) and Steven Freeling (Craig T. Nelson) Carol Anne (Heather ORourke) seems to be able to make contact with unknown beings through the television in their common house. They quickly visit the family’s house and initially only mess up some furniture and bend cutlery. But it doesn’t stop there, and so Carol is kidnapped by the creatures, whereby the family contacts some scientists who should explain the phenomenon to them and bring their daughter back. When all this doesn’t work, the family suddenly hires a clairvoyant named Tangina Barrons (Zelda Rubinstein) for advice, who is supposed to make contact with the strange creatures.

poltergeist is one of those Hollywood projects whose history and the course of individual fates before and after production are at least as interesting as the film itself. A little trivia indulgence to shed some light on the remarkable story behind this film. Because the fact is that the Steven Spielberg production stands out for some interesting things. On the one hand, there are of course the tragic deaths of some of the actresses from the film. On the other hand, there was also the discussion about Spielberg’s involvement. Well, Tobe Hooper is the director on the film and that should at least almost be superfluous. Although that can also be provided with a clear question mark, because Spielberg also contributed the script here. A rarity in his work, after all, the grandmaster is not considered an auteur filmmaker. And also the fact that Spielberg wrote the script. is immediately noticeable. Many typical Spielberg elements appear in poltergeist. Such as the theme of the healed and loving family. This is brought to life by the Freelings in typical Spielberg maniaer. Successful, stoic father. Loving mother who is actually in control. Loving, curious children and in some moments a lot of kitsch. But the interesting thing about this film is that it does have these narrow and somewhat dripping moments, but when it comes to the horror aspect, it certainly knows how to change themaptically. This balancing act doesn’t often succeed, and that’s what movies like Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Too much of the whole in many areas, while the right mix is ​​achieved here.

One could certainly accuse the film of old-fashioned topics and the horror aspects may not always work to convince with a certain cinematic serenity. Flying objects are not necessarily the scariest thing one is ready to see. Nevertheless, here too the film serves one of the primal fears of human beings, and thus creates a philosophical excursion into matters of perception. Because there is probably nothing that humans fear as much as the things that they cannot see or understand. As a result, the film is extremely funny in some moments, whether intentional or unintentional, but it is particularly convincing due to the staging know-how.









Similarly, the effects of the film are to be commended. Because how the film manages to film its ghosts and surreal perceptual events is already admirable. Especially the mirror sequence around Martin Casellas Dr. From today’s perspective, Marty Casey is not without it. That also reminds one another Indiana Jones-Movie. So inevitably comes the comparison to the one published just a year earlier Hunter of the lost treasure in the head. And these splatter-like sequences are not even just dull gore, as it might have been the case in many works.

Igrendwie the film is historically almost more interesting than the actual film. This is by no means intended to be a devaluation. The fact is, however, that this film helped to shape typical elements of the cinema, perhaps without knowing it. The representation of individual subcultures, such as that of the “nerds” or “geeks”, but also that of children, parents and much more, is so typical of the 1980s, which, especially today, repeatedly inspire reminiscences in art in American cinema .

The film is also about Hanebuechen, of course. So the film starts – as usual for the genre – with a premise of belief and the viewer is – as usual for the genre – bound to believe what they see there. But this fact is often brought up by the hair, which is why a number of horror films lose their anchoring in reality and can lose their content even more than any other genre. On the other hand, one likes to forgive this gross blunder, because at least the creative tricks and the overall picture are so coherent that one can lose oneself in the intrusive scream from the present.

Even though the eyes of the present will wince less when the ghost pounds around in the house, it still belongs poltergeist into the category of films, which can rightly be called classics. There are simply too many typical features that Spielberg should perfect over the years. Whether you can surrender to the whole also depends on how much you are willing to believe and how much you can invest. With almost timelessly good effects and a strong cast, this film justifiably got stuck in the minds of some viewers.