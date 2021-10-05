PC-VR is feeling the summer

Image: Valve

The summer heat and doldrums lead to a plunge in the number of SteamVR players in June.

Valve’s monthly hardware and software survey records all VR glasses (comparison) that were connected to PCs with Steam installation at least once in the month in question and indicates the percentage of these VR users in the total Steam user base.

This figure rose to a record 2.31 percent in May, but fell to 1.86 percent in June, a drop of almost 20 percent. Relaxed pandemic rules, the beginning of summer and a general lack of new VR games are likely to be the main reasons.

Since Steam had an average of 120 million monthly active users in 2020, the 1.86 percent SteamVR user base should be around 2.2 million PC VR users correspond.

Vive Pro 2 starts weakly

The following statistic shows the market shares of the VR glasses recorded by Steam (comparison) in May and June 2021. Devices that have less than one percent market share are not listed.

VR users who only use Oculus platforms and Viveport and who do not have Steam installed or who do not participate in the Steam data collection are not covered by the statistics, nor are PSVR players and users of the Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 who use their VR – Only use glasses independently. So the actual VR market is far larger than Steam’s PC VR statistics suggest.

[table style=“table-striped“]

May 2021 June 2021 difference Oculus Quest 2 29.33% 31.07% + 0.95% Oculus Rift S. 19.17% 18.48% – 0.70% Valve Index 16.49% 16.68% + 0.19% HTC Vive 11.11% 11.24% + 0.12% Windows Mixed Reality 5.65% 5.48% – 0.17% Oculus Rift 5.94% 5.40% – 0.54% Oculus Quest 5.31% 5.23% – 0.08% HTC Vive Pro 2.02% 2.01% – 0.01% HTC Vive Cosmos 1.19% 1.75% + 0.57% Steam users with VR glasses 2.31% 1.86% – 0.45%

[/table]

In June, Oculus Quest 2, HTC Vive Cosmos and Valve Index rose the most, while the percentage of Oculus Rift S and Oculus Rift users declined. Despite these losses, Facebook achieved a market share of over 60 percent for the first time in June 2021.









At the beginning of June, the PC VR glasses Vive Pro 2 (test) came on the market and, according to statistics, was able to secure a 0.08 percent market share.

SteamVR activity at its lowest point

How often and how intensively the SteamVR glasses were actually used cannot be taken from the above data. An idea of ​​this is given by the following statistics, which represent the monthly average of a maximum of simultaneous SteamVR users.

In January 2021, the number of users reached a new record high of just under 20,000 maximum simultaneous SteamVR users, favored by the large number of Quest 2 buyers. As in the previous year, this value tends to decrease towards summer: around a quarter play fewer games in June than at the beginning of the year. An increase in simultaneous SteamVR users should only bring the fall again.

You can find more SteamVR statistics in our article Steam VR Charts: User Numbers & Most Popular Games.

