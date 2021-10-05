Now is the time for new energies • WOMAN.AT

Believe in horoscopes or not, it cannot be denied that the interpretation of the stars and the power of the planets have fascinated people for millennia. In astrology it is assumed that we are not only shaped by genetic makeup and environmental influences, but that the state of the solar system is also ascribed a meaning. An attempt is made to interpret the connection between astronomical events and earthly processes.

If you take an astrological look at October, it quickly becomes clear that we are in a time of upheaval. Significant planets like Pluto, Saturn, Mercury and Jupiter are in retrograde right now – have you ever heard of the “Mercury Retrograde”? This month they are turning forward again.

Retrograde planets – what does that mean?

“Retrograde does not mean that the planets are actually running backwards. It is an optical phenomenon that makes it look like the planets are moving backwards from the rotating perspective of the earth,” explains star astrologer Silke Schäfer in a YouTube video .

These so-called backward phases are always phases of correction – “putting life in order”. Susan Miller, is one of the most successful astrologers in the world. Emma Stone and Cameron Diaz are among her customers. She describes it this way: “When a planet is retrograde, it is astrologically at rest. While it is napping, the activities it is governing are not directed by a fully-functioning, wide-awake planet.” Declines aren’t bad per se – they give you the opportunity to shed light on things and put them in relation.

“Mercury Retrograde”

Nevertheless, it is said that especially in Mercury retrograde one should not sign anything important or start large projects. For astrology fans, this is a time when life seems to be a little upside down. One is more forgetful, more chaotic, less in balance.

Miller explains, “It’s a phenomenon that really affects everyone, and the effects are always evident.” Miller and Schäfer also call it the “planet of communication” – it rules speaking, listening, learning and reading, but also negotiating and buying. “It also affects all formal contracts, agreements and important documents, rental agreements, wills and so on,” Miller said. “Technology, transportation, shipping, and travel are also affected by it. When Mercury eats retrograde, all of these areas tend to get mixed up.”









It is declining three times this year, the third and last time from September 27th to October 18th. One of the greatest effects on us humans is ascribed to him. From October 18th, according to Schäfer, it will bring new energy into the field, which has to do with communication in one another.

The power of going forward

The giants Pluto, Saturn and Jupiter are also changing direction this October. There is momentum – a momentum that, according to Schäfer, you can use well for yourself and your projects. Pluto turns forward again on October 6th. It symbolizes underground, power and profundity.

Saturn turns on October 11th. This is specifically about responsibility and the boundary between the inside and the outside. You can feel fear when you reach your own limits, but according to Schäfer it is also a good opportunity to break your own limits, to broaden your horizons. When Saturn moves forward again, we will have the strength for new tasks and to take on new responsibilities. In the phase of decline, we had time to mobilize our forces – now it’s time to implement it.



(c) Anastasiia Zvonary

Jupiter, which, like Mercury, turns forward on October 18th, is always about expansion, expansion. According to Schäfer, people like to talk about luck in connection with him. It is the Jupiter principle: something falls to us that extends and supports us.

Find your own center – thanks to Libra

In addition, we are in the Libra season – the air sign stands for justice, peace and balance and is ruled by the beauty planet Venus. This in turn stands for relationships, love and harmony. Air signs stand for change: things are moving, it is a time of (positive) change. Libra helps us to be able to stand up for what is important to us without having to split up.