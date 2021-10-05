Tuesday, October 5, 2021
"New York Times" documentary questions guardianship

By Arjun Sethi
Berlin. A new documentary from the New York Times will look at Britney Spears’ life under the tutelage of her father James. The first trailer for the film “Framing Britney Spears” was released on Thursday (local time). The 30-second video shows youth photos of Britney Spears. A spokeswoman explains: “Britney was so focused. She was a strong child. ”There are several short excerpts from interviews in which respondents question Spears’ guardianship. The video ends with a scene of a protest with participants holding pink “#FreeBritney” signs.

The documentary is the sixth episode in the series “The New York Times Presents” and will be released on February 5 on US broadcaster FX and streaming service Hulu.




Britney fans have been protesting guardianship for years

After the singer collapsed mentally due to professional and personal problems, a court ruled in 2008 to transfer guardianship to her father. Since then, James Spears has managed his famous daughter’s fortune. In November 2020, the case was heard in a court in Los Angeles: Media reported that the 39-year-old did not want to appear again as long as her father James had control over his career and assets.

The “Los Angeles Times” and other media reported that the judge had confirmed the guardianship at the hearing. At the request of the musician, however, she named a financial trustee as co-guardian and thus left open the possibility of releasing the father from this role at a later date. Fans of the singer have been protesting against guardianship for several years.


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
