New Marvel image confuses fans · KINO.de

The death of one of the most popular Marvel heroes in “Avengers: Endgame” has shaken the Marvel fan base. Now a new photo from the funeral causes confusion.

More than two years ago, one of the greatest chapters in cinema history was closed with “Avengers: Endgame”. With the death of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) the brilliant heroic journey of Iron Man came to an end. A photo that has now appeared on Reddit not only gives a glimpse behind the scenes, but confuses numerous Marvel fans with the presence of another person.

“Avengers: Endgame” ended with the funeral of Tony Stark, at which most of the actors * of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) gathered to pay their last respects to the hero in the iron armor. However, in a photo showing the production of the scene, a person appears who cannot be seen in the film. You can find the said person on the following photo on the far right:

Who is the stranger at Tony’s funeral?

It seems that the person, who is a little separate from the rest of the people present in the picture on the right, is wearing a motion capturing suit that digitally records movements. Therefore, some Reddit users speculated that the stranger is Korg or the motion-capturing actor who gives Korg his movements. Other users, however, think more pragmatically and mistake the mysterious person for a lifeguard who was simply on set for safety purposes. The theory that Hulk was originally supposed to be on the sidelines, but was ultimately positioned differently, can also be found in the forum.









For the final film, the filmmakers decided to place the green muscleman directly behind the other people present. However, those responsible should perhaps have reconsidered a few more moments. Because as you will learn in the following video, many a mistake has crept in “Avengers: Endgame”.

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) proves that the shot shown is not a photo of the scene that was ultimately seen in the final film. Because the head of the secret service organization Shield stood in “Avengers: Endgame” on the veranda of a wooden hut and watched the funeral from the background. In the Reddit photo, however, Fury is standing on the jetty with the rest of the funeral participants with arms folded behind their backs. So the identity of the mysterious person initially remains a secret.

