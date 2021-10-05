Tuesday, October 5, 2021
HomeNewsNew "Eternals" trailer with combative Angelina Jolie - dpa
News

New “Eternals” trailer with combative Angelina Jolie – dpa

By Arjun Sethi
0
96




L.os Angeles (AP) – One month before the cinema release of “Eternals”, the Marvel studio is preparing for the star-studded spectacle with a new trailer. Angelina Jolie (46) strikes as the combative Thena in shining gold armor and with a blonde mane.

“If you love something, you fight for it,” says the warrior in the clip that was immediately clicked a million times.




The Eternals are immortal beings who have lived secretly on earth for thousands of years and who are unrecognized to assist the inhabitants with advice and help. Now they suddenly appear to protect people from deadly danger. In addition to Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani also play.

After several postponements due to the corona pandemic, the film is now set to hit cinemas at the beginning of November. It is the first major Hollywood production by the Beijing-born filmmaker Chloé Zhao, who won an Oscar for directing in April for “Nomadland”. The road movie also won the Oscar for best film and for leading actress Frances McDormand.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 211005-99-481400 / 3


Previous articleAngelina Jolie opens her handbag for us
Next article“Demon Slayer” is now available on Crunchyroll – Anime2You
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv