New “Eternals” trailer with combative Angelina Jolie – dpa

L.os Angeles (AP) – One month before the cinema release of “Eternals”, the Marvel studio is preparing for the star-studded spectacle with a new trailer. Angelina Jolie (46) strikes as the combative Thena in shining gold armor and with a blonde mane.

“If you love something, you fight for it,” says the warrior in the clip that was immediately clicked a million times.









The Eternals are immortal beings who have lived secretly on earth for thousands of years and who are unrecognized to assist the inhabitants with advice and help. Now they suddenly appear to protect people from deadly danger. In addition to Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani also play.

After several postponements due to the corona pandemic, the film is now set to hit cinemas at the beginning of November. It is the first major Hollywood production by the Beijing-born filmmaker Chloé Zhao, who won an Oscar for directing in April for “Nomadland”. The road movie also won the Oscar for best film and for leading actress Frances McDormand.

