Tuesday, October 5, 2021
"Modern Family" star Sofía Vergara shocks with revelation: "Got cancer"

By Vimal Kumar
Modern family is the culmination of Sofía Vergara’s career. After slipping into the role of Latina girlfriend many times, she finds the role that suits her: In Modern family she plays the classy Colombian with lots of clichés, but a character with a lot of depth.

The shock

Now, at almost 50 years of age, she has surprised her fans and followers with a previously unknown revelation: at the age of 28, she will be diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

During a routine visit, the doctor will become aware of the lump and examine it. In the case of the Colombian actress, he is discovered in time. Like herself on the late night show Saturday Night Live says, however, the effects are enormous.




Sofía looks back

At that time she was just at the beginning of her career, she was young and was building her own life. At a charity event that raises money for research, the beauty explains:

I had a lot of tests and eventually I was told I had thyroid cancer. When you are young and hear the word cancer you think of a lot, but I tried not to panic and decided to do some research.

Found support in the family

She seeks refuge in her family, trusts the doctors and finds out everything that has to do with the cancer she has been diagnosed with: types of treatment, side effects, what her life would be like afterwards. Sofía is a true example of serenity and maturity.

Even today, the actress continues treatment to monitor her hypothyroidism. She takes her medication every day. With this step forward, she wants to be an example of how difficult times in life can be overcome through the strength of the family.


Vimal Kumar
