Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Michael Keaton returns as Batman!

By Vimal Kumar
Rumors and speculations have been making the rounds for a long time, now it’s official: Michael Keaton returns at the age of 69 as Batman return! In Warner Bros. “The Flash Movie “ the actor will be seen again in the role of the superhero, whom he played in the classic films “Batman” (1989) and “Batman Returns” (1992), directed by Tim Burton.

ICM Partners, the agency of the Hollywood star, confirmed this to the US magazine “The Wrap”. Director Andy Muschietti (47, “It”) recently presented the official logo for the film on social media, and filming is said to have already started.

“The Flash”: Michael Keaton plays Batman again

29 years after his first appearance on the superhero franchise, Michael Keaton is the oldest actor to star in the role of millionaire Bruce Wayne and his alter ego Batman. Last played Robert Pattinson the dark avenger from the DC Universe, before that were Keaton as well Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, George Clooney, Val Kilmer and Adam West seen in the role.

In “The Flash”, Batman, embodied by Keaton, should remain unaffected by the character’s later developments. The films by directors Joel Schumacher and Christopher Nolan are excluded, but instead shows how Keaton’s character from “Batman’s Returns” from 1992 lives 30 years later.

“The Flash”: That’s what the new Batman with Michael Keaton is all about

Production of the highly anticipated film is on April 19th started in London, reports “The Wrap”. Michael Keaton had previously reported concerns about the rampant corona pandemic in Great Britain. Nevertheless, he assured him, he would be happy to be part of the project, provided that his safety was taken care of. “That’s the first thing I do in all projects. I look at it and think, ‘Will this thing kill me? If not, we can talk,'” he told the industry magazine “Deadline”.




“The Flash” is loosely based on the 2011 comic series “Flashpoint” in which Barry Allen (played by Ezra Miller) tries to travel back in time to prevent his mother’s death. In the process, he inadvertently creates a completely different universe that is guarded by Keaton’s Batman.

The “The Flash” movie is supposed to 2022 come to the cinemas.



Vimal Kumar
