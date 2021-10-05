MCU fans sad: Star will never play superheroes again – News 2021

When you think of “Wolverine” you automatically think of Hugh Jackman. From 2000 to 2017 he appeared regularly as Wolverine and shaped an entire generation. However, a renewed return is as good as impossible. Hugh Jackman explained that himself.

After Hugh Jackman was in the media for suspected skin cancer in the past few days, we are now getting less bad news, but not happy news. In the podcast with CinemaBlend, the actor revealed that he is unlikely to return as Wolverine. Now that the X-Men are part of the MCU, it’s only a matter of time before Wolverine and Co can be seen in the cinema again. Many fans want the actors from the previous “X-Men” films back. At least that won’t be the case with Hugh Jackman. Apart from the fact that he is probably the oldest superhero of the MCU, he has no plans in this direction himself.



There was secretly the first appearance of a mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and no one even noticed. Oops: The X-Men have arrived at the MCU.







Even if Jackman had such plans, it would probably not be possible, because otherwise Kevin Feige, the boss of Marvel would have contacted him. So fans will have to do without Hugh Jackman as Logan or Wolverine in the upcoming “X-Men” films. At the end of the podcast, he made his exit from the franchise very clear and addressed his words to Ryan Reynolds, among others. He won’t play the role again and everyone should know, especially Reynolds. In the past, the Deadpool actor did not want to believe that Hugh Jackman would no longer perform as Wolverine and jokingly teased him several times.



Actually, we expected Ryan Reynolds to appear for the first time in Deadpool 3. A YouTube clip anticipates that. Deadpool video shows first appearance in the MCU.

So who we will see as “Wolverine” in the MCU is still questionable. We also do not yet know when the X-Men will be integrated into the MCU. In the next few years something will definitely change in that regard, after all, the X-Men are a valuable achievement for the MCU.