Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Looking forward to working with Brad Pitt

By Sonia Gupta
George Clooney can’t wait to work on a movie with Brad Pitt again.
The two Hollywood stars will appear together in a new thriller, which they will also produce and Clooney (60) knows that he and Brad Pitt (57) – with whom he has already played on ‘Burn After Reading’ and the ‘Oceans’ – Filming worked together – will have a “really good time” on the project.

He told People (the TV show!): “He’s a friend of mine and we’re having a really good time together. I’m really looking forward to it. ”
However, George joked that Brad was only cast for one reason. “Brad was obviously the cheapest of the actors available.”

George most recently worked with Ben Affleck on ‘The Tender Bar’ and he admitted that directing his buddy in the film was not a difficult task. “He’s a good actor first and foremost, and obviously he’s a wonderful director. We’re friends and we trust each other so it was really easy. There was no pushing or pulling. We just showed up and did the job, ”said Clooney.

Photo: Bang Showbiz




Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
