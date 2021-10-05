LEONINE: New releases on Blu-ray and Ultra HD Blu-ray in December 2021

Based on press information and dealer information, we are pleased to be able to present you with a preliminary preview of the LEONINE December program. Film distribution has big plans for the end of the year. Among other things, several new feature films await us on Blu-ray Disc. On December 3rd. the comedy starring Michael Herbig, Hape Kerkeling and Hannah Herzsprung appears “The Boandlkramer and eternal love“(Germany 2021) by Joseph Vilsmaier in the Keep Case and as limited mediabook edition as well as the two-time Oscar winner “The Father“(France, Great Britain 2020) with Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman as standard edition. The drama films”Winged – A bird named Penguin Bloom“(Australia, USA 2020) with Naomi Watts and”Joe Bell“(USA 2020) with Mark Wahlberg will follow on December 10th.

The new films “Jolt“(USA 2021) with Kate Beckinsale, Stanley Tucci and Jai Courtney as well as”Catweazle“(Germany 2021) with Otto Waalkes, Julius Weckauf, Katja Riemann and Henning Baum are not only available on Blu-ray, but also in 4K resolution Ultra HD Blu-ray with German sound in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 in Keep Cases. Waalkes fans can expect to see this fantasy comedy on December 10th. also about a new one Box set are pleased that in addition to the titles of the first Otto box for the first time “Otto – The love film“(Germany 1992) and”Otto – The disaster film“(Germany 2000) will be included on Blu-ray.

LEONINE also distributes various catalog titles for the first time on Ultra HD Blu-ray out. Ari Aster’s horror drama will be released on December 10th “Midsummer“(USA, Sweden 2019) and”The captain“(Germany, France, Poland, Portugal 2017) cult film cast by Robert Schwentke in 4K resolution in Keep Cases and Nicolas Winding Refns with Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston, Albert Brooks, Oscar Isaac, Christina Hendricks and Ron Perlman”Drive“(USA 2011) as limited 4K mediabook edition. The films “Doberman Pinscher“(France 1997) and”Astrid“(Denmark, Sweden 2018) re-released on Blu-ray. You can see an overview of these and all other December releases below. All previously known details can be found in our film database. (Sw)

Available from December 3, 2021 in stores:

Available from December 10, 2021 in stores: