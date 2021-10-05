Laura Baumgärtner (24) sells erotic pictures on Onlyfans

Sex sells – sex sells! Nowadays, above all, the Internet offers new opportunities to capitalize on (predominantly male) lust. One platform has turned the online sex industry on its head since the pandemic began: Onlyfans. There women who want to sell erotic pictures or videos meet men who pay for them (see box). Laura Baumgärtner (24) from Dietikon ZH has also been participating for two weeks.
The dream of the globetrotter who was stranded in Cuba last year because of Corona: “I want to earn enough money while traveling to be able to survive in the Caribbean.”
700 francs in the first week
In the first week on the platform, around 700 francs came in – a solid weekly backpacker budget. Compared to the US models, however, this is nothing: There stories are circulating about millions of dollars in income in a few hours.
In German-speaking countries, the job title “Intimfluencerin” is often used, i.e. an influencer with whom one is intimate. Laura herself speaks openly of sex work: “They are sexual images that I upload. Of course, I also have an artistic claim. ” For the photos of the native of Eastern Switzerland, who became famous through her participation in the TV show “Germany’s Next Top Model”, you pay just under 20 US dollars per month.
20 percent of the income ends up on the platform
Onlyfans grew strongly, especially during the first Corona wave. The platform now has 61 million registered users (Blick reported) – over 850,000 users upload material themselves.
Where the limits are is left to the providers themselves. “I don’t show myself completely naked,” says Laura. Personal meetings are a no-go, even if there have been some immoral offers. She decides for herself what to publish and when. The only condition: 20 percent of the income goes to the platform. There she calls herself “callmeyourgoddess” – in German something like “call me your goddess”.
Negative comments in the personal environment
The reactions in the personal environment were mostly negative, Laura admits, especially from men. “There was a lot of criticism in my Swiss environment. Some people compare what I do to prostitution. Fortunately, my family is fully behind me. “
The influencer doesn’t want to know anything about prostitution. She prefers to speak of “feminist sex work” and an opportunity as a sex worker “to work independently and not be dependent on anyone”.
That’s how it works Onlyfans
Onlyfans is a social network like Facebook or Instagram. But: there is a lot of bare skin to see. And if you want to see the pictures and videos, you have to buy a subscription from the respective provider.
The customer follows a provider over a longer period of time and can also write to her directly. It almost gives the impression of a real personal relationship when the customer digs deep enough into their pockets.
By the way, there are also providers on Onlyfans who try to generate income with art instead of eroticism: like the musician Bastian Baker (29). Romand regularly uploads music videos to the platform. Michael Sahli
