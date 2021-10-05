Laura Baumgärtner (24) sells erotic pictures on Onlyfans

That’s how it works Onlyfans

Onlyfans is a social network like Facebook or Instagram. But: there is a lot of bare skin to see. And if you want to see the pictures and videos, you have to buy a subscription from the respective provider.

The customer follows a provider over a longer period of time and can also write to her directly. It almost gives the impression of a real personal relationship when the customer digs deep enough into their pockets.

By the way, there are also providers on Onlyfans who try to generate income with art instead of eroticism: like the musician Bastian Baker (29). Romand regularly uploads music videos to the platform. Michael Sahli