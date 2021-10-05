Tuesday, October 5, 2021
News

Justin Bieber is now legally selling marijuana

By Vimal Kumar
Justin Bieber joints are now available for purchase in California. (mia / spot)

Liam Goodner / Shutterstock

05.10.2021 8:41 pm

Justin Bieber gets into the drug business – albeit quite legally. The singer has entered into a cooperation with a cannabis producer to combat prejudice against smoking joints.

Justin Bieber, 27, has found a new source of business: marijuana. The singer is now legally trading cannabis products with the help of a Californian company called Palms Premium.

So there is now a package from Justin Bieber with seven pre-rolled joints called “Peaches Pre-Rolls” in their product range. “Peaches” is also the name of Bieber’s latest hit, in the chorus of which the musician sings, among other things, “I get my weed from California” (in German “I get my weed from California”).





