Johnny Depp reveals how he will continue to play Captain Jack Sparrow · KINO.de

With “Pirates of the Caribbean” is the end for Johnny Depp for the time being. However, the actor recently announced how he would like to continue to play Jack Sparrow.

“Pirates of the Caribbean” would probably not be the popular film franchise it is today without the character of the eloquent and somewhat crazy pirate captain Jack Sparrow. Even if Johnny Depp’s career as an actor includes numerous strong roles, none of his portrayals left such an impression as that of the always drunk seafarer with saber and pirate rifle. Now the 58-year-old commented on the future of the role.

Due to the negative headlines around Johnny Depp and the War of the Roses against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Disney decided not to cast the actor for “Pirates of the Caribbean 6”. Even a small guest appearance in another planned film with Margot Robbie in the lead role is probably denied him. Nevertheless, the actor is not defeated and would like to continue to play the role of Captain Jack Sparrow. Even if that means that he has to appear on children’s birthday parties.

Because that’s exactly what Johnny Depp conveyed to those present at the press conference at the San Sebastian Film Festival. When asked about the future of the iconic role, Depp said (via ComicBook.com):

“I suppose that’s the positive side of bringing characters like Captain Jack Sparrow or any other character I’ve been allowed to play to life and creating the beauty of Captain Jack Sparrow. I’m going to someone’s home, I’m going to perform at your children’s birthday party. I don’t need any colleagues for this. I can just do it alone and no one can take that away from me. That is the great asset of Jack Sparrow. “







Johnny Depp speaks out on the subject of Cancel Culture

With regard to the systematic efforts to exclude people from society because of inappropriate behavior, Depp also expressed himself. With his exclusion from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series and his suggested resignation from “Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets”, Johnny Depp recently had to endure two serious measures of the so-called Cancel Culture. The actor reacted as follows:

“It can be seen as any long event in history, this cancel culture, this rush for condemnation that is essentially based on nothing but polluted air. It’s gotten so out of control that no one is safe anymore. None of you. Nobody out there. Nobody is safe. It only takes one sentence and the floor is gone. It didn’t just happen to me, it happened to a lot of people. […] Unfortunately, at some point they start to think it’s normal. Or that they are. But that’s not it.”

After Depp’s legal war with his ex-wife, the actor initially didn’t seem to have any major projects. The theatrical release of his film “City of Lies”, which was scheduled for October 2018, was initially canceled due to allegations and a charge of assault. Since then, Depp has taken part in projects with “Waiting for the Barbarians”, “Minamata” and the mini-series “Puffins” that received less attention in this country. It remains to be seen when the Hollywood star will be seen in a bigger blockbuster again.

