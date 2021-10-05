Jennifer Lopez accompanies Ben Affleck at the premiere of her new film

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met again after being apart for a few days due to work commitments. On Sunday October 3rd, they were seen together at the screening of actor’s new film The Tender Bar.

J-Lo and Affleck looked very loving as they walked side by side to the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood where the film was being shown.

There the couple met his friend George Clooney, who was directing the new Ben movie.

According to Closer magazine, Jennifer wore a subtle and sophisticated outfit on the occasion: “Everything to not highlight Ben, the star of the event,” he explained.

a new film

The cast of the new Netflix series The Mother has been confirmed: Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick and Gael Garcia Bernal will appear alongside Jennifer Lopez in the new Netflix film, according to Variety.









Actors Paul Rassy and Lucy Baez will also appear in the film. Paez will play the daughter of the character J-Lo, an assassin who came out of hiding to protect her daughter whom she left years ago.

Fiennes and Bernal will play dangerous characters in the film, while Hardwicke will play an FBI agent alongside Lopez.

Directed by Nikki Caro, screenplay by Misha Green and edited by Andrea Berloff.

Jennifer Lopez is also co-producing the film for Netflix, along with her director and producer Penny Medina.

But this is just one of Ben Affleck’s friend projects for the platform. She is also expected to produce a Netflix adaptation of “The Cipher”.

