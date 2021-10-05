Jennifer Lawrence’s Friend: That’s the Chosen One

Jennifer Lawrence stood between two men as Katniss Everdeen. But what about her privately? Does Jennifer Lawrence have a boyfriend? We’ll tell you in this article!

Is Jennifer Lawrence taken?

Jennifer Shrader Lawrence was born in 1990 in Kentucky, USA. She and her family moved to New York when she was a teenager, because her greatest dream would come true: to become an actress. Jen had her first acting appearances at the age of 16, until she landed a role in the film adaptation of “Winter’s Bone”, which gave her her first breakthrough. In 2012 she took on the lead role of Katniss Everdeen in the film “The Hunger Games – Hunger Games”. A new book by the “Hunger Games” author is to follow soon, in which we would like to see Jennifer Lawrence again as an actress in the later film adaptation. Since then, Jennifer Lawrence has been one of Hollywood’s elite actors. For her role in “Silver Linings” she was awarded a Golden Globe and an Oscar at the age of just 22. And private? After a few small scandals and love affairs with Coldplay singer Chris Martin or actor Nicholas Hoult, Jennifer is finally happy. She has her heart in the art dealer Cooke Maroney lost.









Who is Cooke Maroney?

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney have been a couple since June 2018. The two met through a mutual friend. The partner at Jennifer’s side is not a famous actor or singer. Cooke is a gallery owner and art dealer. In New York, he heads the Gladstone Gallery, which exhibits contemporary art. The couple tries to keep their love private, there are no official couple photos or joint red carpet appearances. However, the actress and the gallery owner are so happy with each other that they already got theirs in February 2019 engagement proclaimed.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney in Love Luck

The wedding of the two took place in October 2019. The celebrations were very romantic on a property in Newport, Rhode Island. Among the guests were stars like Emma Stone and Cameron Diaz. According to “Welt.de”, Jen wore a white Dior dress. Around two years after the wedding, the couple dropped another bombshell: Jennifer and Cooke become parents! The couple have not yet revealed when the time will come. But Jennifer was already with one big baby ball photographed.

Jennifer and her husband Cooke are super happy with each other and are expecting their first child soon. We are really excited to see how Katniss Everdeen will show herself as a mother. But how does it actually look at Jennifer’s ex Chris Martin in love?

