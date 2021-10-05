Tuesday, October 5, 2021
HomeNewsJennifer Coolidge on filming 'The White Lotus'
News

Jennifer Coolidge on filming ‘The White Lotus’

By Arjun Sethi
0
70




Coolidge said, “We were shooting in Maui and it was so hot I couldn’t stand it. I thought I’d turn to dust at some point. On top of that, our shooting days started very early because we were before the first scene always had to do a Covid test. So I had to get up at 3:30 every morning! ” The actress added: “I’m not kidding when I say I thought I was going to die. Because I was also scared of the coronavirus. There have been countless moments when I suddenly felt not being able to breathe properly. In every scene we shot, I secretly thought it might be my last. I wasn’t sure I would finish this job alive. ” A horror idea! But the comedy icon made it clear with a big grin: “I survived and in a crazy way the whole drama worked to our advantage. My suffering style just suited my series character perfectly.” Jennifer Coolidge added with a laugh: “I was annoying, cheerful and therefore funny – without having to use any special acting talent. I was just trying to survive in the heat.”




BANG Showbiz


Previous article“Jason Bourne” today in the ZDF Monday Cinema
Next articleGerman trailer for the drama anime – Anime2You
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv