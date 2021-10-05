Jennifer Coolidge on filming ‘The White Lotus’

Coolidge said, “We were shooting in Maui and it was so hot I couldn’t stand it. I thought I’d turn to dust at some point. On top of that, our shooting days started very early because we were before the first scene always had to do a Covid test. So I had to get up at 3:30 every morning! ” The actress added: “I’m not kidding when I say I thought I was going to die. Because I was also scared of the coronavirus. There have been countless moments when I suddenly felt not being able to breathe properly. In every scene we shot, I secretly thought it might be my last. I wasn’t sure I would finish this job alive. ” A horror idea! But the comedy icon made it clear with a big grin: “I survived and in a crazy way the whole drama worked to our advantage. My suffering style just suited my series character perfectly.” Jennifer Coolidge added with a laugh: “I was annoying, cheerful and therefore funny – without having to use any special acting talent. I was just trying to survive in the heat.”









BANG Showbiz