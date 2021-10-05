“Jason Bourne” today in the ZDF Monday Cinema

The ZDF shows today As part of the action series “Adrenalin”, the latest edition of Matt Damon’s parade role: “Jason Bourne” from 2016 can be seen today in the Monday cinema.

Using state-of-the-art technology, CIA Director Dewey (Tommy Lee Jones) and agent Heather Lee (Alicia Vikander) search for Jason Bourne, who is in Europe. © ZDF / Jasin Boland

He is probably the best known fictional CIA agent: Jason Bourne. This Monday, ZDF viewers can watch him on his latest adventure in what is now the fifth film in the Bourne series. From 10:15 p.m. the second shows the fourth appearance of Matt Damon in his most famous role.









Bourne has to be on his guard again this time, because cyber specialist Heather Lee (Alicia Vikander) is after him. The reason: CIA chief Robert Dewey (Tommy Lee Jones) believes Bourne hacked the CIA’s computer systems. What is it about the assumptions?

At the same time Bourne tries to find out more about his past, gives himself wild chases and can evade various assassinations. ZDF viewers can find out how the adventure ends in today’s Monday cinema at 10.15 p.m. in “Jason Bourne“.

Agent in Doubt Seeking Answers from the US Government: Jason Bourne (Matt Damon). © ZDF / Jasin Boland

The Monday cinema action series “Adrenalin” runs on ZDF until April 5 (Easter Monday). All (still outstanding) films can be found in the corresponding DF article. (Bey / Pma)