“I’m a bad mom”: Mila Kunis enjoyed child-free days

Mila Kunis (37) probably needed a break! She and her husband Ashton Kutcher (43) are considered a real Hollywood dream couple. In 2014 and 2016, the lovebirds also crowned their love with their two kids: Wyatt and Dimitri. Since then, the two seem to have enjoyed their parents’ happiness to the fullest. But now Mila apparently still needed a little break from her offspring and then jokingly said: Don’t be a good mother!

Due to the current health situation, the family of four spends a lot of time at home. No wonder that the blanket falls on the head of the mother of two. However, had Mila and Ashton had the opportunity to leave the quarantine at home because of a job. The two took this chance without hesitation, as the brunette is now in The Ellen Show betrayed. “I spent two days without my kids – I’m a bad mom”she quipped, apparently enjoying the child-free time very much.

Although the 37-year-old was only joking about it, some parents can certainly understand that Mila once needed a break from her offspring. Because in addition to the beautiful moments, life with two children can also be exhausting. At least the Pochers can confirm that. Oli (42) and Amira (28) gave in their podcast “The Pochers here” to: “[Die aktuelle Situation] is an ordeal for relationships with two children. “

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher with their children, November 2019

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis at the Breakthrough Prize, 2017

TVNOW / Stefan Gregorowuis Oliver and Amira Pocher, TV stars

