“I Feel Your Hearts”: Britney Spears Weeps Over Fan Support

US pop star Britney Spears has got rid of her father as a guardian and thanks her fans for the constant support in an emotional speech. She speaks directly to the “#FreeBritney movement”. Spears also wants wedding tips from her supporters.

US pop singer Britney Spears thanks her fans with emotional words for their help in removing her father as guardian. “I cried for two hours last night because my fans are the best, and I know it … I feel your hearts and you feel mine,” the 39-year-old wrote in similar posts on Tuesday (local time) Twitter and Instagram. In it, she addresses her fans directly as the “#FreeBritney movement”: “I can’t find any words … because of you and your constant perseverance to free me from guardianship”.









A judge had deposed Spears’ 69-year-old father, Jamie Spears, as the guardian of his famous daughter in Los Angeles last Wednesday. Judge Brenda Penny complied with a request from the singer’s lawyers at a hearing. But the judge’s verdict was only a partial victory for the pop star, because the guardianship regulation remains in place for the time being. According to TMZ.com, the next hearing in the case will take place on November 12th. Then the court could decide on the possible lifting of all conditions, it said.

Concrete wedding plans

Jamie Spears has been the guardian of his daughter since 2008 after the singer collapsed mentally due to personal and professional problems. At first, Jamie Spears managed his daughter’s wealth and personal affairs. In 2019 he stepped down, but remained responsible for finances.

Spears celebrated the court ruling in the middle of a tropical vacation. In response, she shared several vacation nude photos on Instagram, as well as a video in which she can be seen with her fiancé Sam Asghari. Asghari commented on Spears’ joyous message to her fans on Tuesday by asking, “On a scale from zero to Britney, how free are you?”

In another video, Britney revealed that the couple are in French Polynesia. She also asked the fans where the wedding should take place: “Italy or Greece, Australia or New York City?”