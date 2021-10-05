Hugh Jackman as the new James Bond? Daniel Craig surprises with a clear answer · KINO.de

Which actor will be the next Bond after “No Time to Die” is the question that many fans ask themselves. You can exclude a star.

“No time to die“Has finally been in cinemas since September 30, 2021 and marks the end of an era. Daniel Craig slips into the role of James Bond one last time. The question of who will follow in his footsteps has been around for some time and is the subject of ongoing discussions. Thanks to an interview, we already know who won’t be.

In preparation for “No Time to Die” you can borrow “Specter” from Amazon

Daniel Craig was the guest of the presenter Lorraine Kelly and of course the actor’s successor was also discussed. She has Wolverine actors Hugh Jackman mentions a friend of Craig who supported him during his time as Bond. Craig jokingly interrupts the question and explains, “It won’t be him. Over my corpse. “Jackman shared the excerpt from the show on Instagram:

“Well … that denies the rumor! Daniel, buddy, you will be 007 to me forever. “

“No Time to Die” is the last Bond film with Daniel Craig to complete some of the storylines. So that you are prepared for going to the cinema, there is everything you need to know in our video:

LOL: Don’t laugh! – The Flachwitz Challenge







Although James Bond is closely linked to Great Britain, the Australian actor Jackman was actually in discussion for the role and should succeed Pierce Brosnan. In an interview with the British Press Association (via Entertainment Weekly) in 2011, Jackman spoke about the possibility:

“I got a call from my agent who said, ‘They may be interested in becoming a Bond. Are you interested?’ It wasn’t me at the time. I was about to do ‘X-Men 2’ and Wolverine has become that thing in my life and I didn’t want to play two such iconic characters at the same time. “

Over the past few years, Hugh Jackman has thrown his name in the ring when it comes to succeeding Daniel Craig, but more as a joke. At the moment, Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”) and Tom Hardy (“Venom”) are the biggest favorites. But Henry Cavill (“The Witcher”), Idris Elba (“The Suicide Squad”) and Sam Heughan (“Outlander”) are among the preferred candidates of many fans. We won’t find out what the future of James Bond after Daniel Craig will look like until next year.

How well do you know Her Majesty’s agent? Find out in our James Bond quiz:

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook. You can also follow us on Flipboard and Google News.