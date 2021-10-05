HBO Max has released the first trailer for the “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon”. The scenes increase the anticipation of the eagerly awaited offshoot.

“House of the Dragon”: That reveals the trailer for the “GoT” prequel

It will be a while before the highly anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” is broadcast. In a first trailer, HBO Max has once again given the year 2022 as the start date. After all: The clip increases the anticipation of the series, which revolves around the prehistory of the Targaryens. The video focuses on “The Crown” star Matt Smith (38) as Prince Daemon and Emma D’Arcy (29) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.













A dark male voice can be heard in the background saying: “Gods, kings, fire and blood. Dreams did not make us rulers, but dragons.” In addition, the moving image material shows opulent costumes, a dramatic atmosphere, brutal battle scenes and of course the infamous Iron Throne.







This is what “House of the Dragon” is about





“House of the Dragon” takes place around 200 years before the plot of “Game of Thrones”. The series tells the story of Daenerys’ (Emilia Clarke, 34) ancestors – one of the key characters in the original series.





In addition to Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint (56) as “Die Seeschlange”, Rhys Ifans (54) as Otto Hohenturm, Olivia Cooke (27) as Alicent Hohenturm and Paddy Considine (48) as King Viserys Targaryen are in the prequel be visible. The first season should include ten episodes.









