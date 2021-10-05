Hollywood’s prestige object: the new Academy Museum opens – culture

Stars such as Steven Spielberg, Barbra Streisand and George Lucas donated for the building, while film studios, foundations and the super-rich also wrote checks. There is the Spielberg gallery, a Barbra-Streisand bridge, and a Netflix terrace. Some pillars are named after film greats such as Sophia Loren, Tony Curtis or Rita Moreno, each for a million dollar donation. The huge entrance hall is named after the legendary actor Sidney Poitier, who was the first black man to be awarded the Oscar for best leading actor in 1964 for the film “Lilien auf dem Felde”.

The museum extends over almost 30,000 square meters. Parts of the Oscar Academy’s massive collection are exhibited in a gallery area of ​​4700 square meters, including film posters, scripts, props and costumes: the “Rosebud” sleigh from the classic “Citizen Kane”, Dorothy’s red shoes from the “Wizard of Oz” , a shark dummy from the horror shocker “The Jaws”, the original typewriter on which the screenplay for the Hitchcock thriller “Psycho” was written.

In the gallery named after Spielberg, scenes from over 700 films from all over the world are shown on ten monitors. Various filmmakers have their say in several special exhibitions. Oscar winner Spike Lee displays a collection of artifacts that have shaped his work. The Mexican Guillermo del Toro presents his fantasy creatures.









The work of the Japanese cartoon director Hayao Miyazaki will be honored with a comprehensive retrospective. The 80-year-old co-founder of the legendary cartoon studio Ghibli in Tokyo is known for films such as “Spirited Away” and “My Neighbor Totoro”. The team of curators for the opening exhibition is a member of the German Jessica Niebel, who worked at the Frankfurt Film Museum before moving to Los Angeles.

Of course, Oscar trophies are also part of the museum’s collection, and the history of the Academy Awards from 1929 is part of the exhibition. Controversial issues are also addressed, such as the Academy Awards in 1940, when Hattie McDaniel became the first African American woman to win an Oscar with her supporting role in the southern epic “Gone with the Wind”. At the award ceremony, however, as a black woman, she was not allowed to sit at a table with the team, but had been banished to the back of the room.

Museum visitors are offered a very special experience in the exhibition “The Oscars Experience”. There they can re-enact how to step on the Oscar stage at the Dolby Theater to receive a trophy.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210929-99-409510 / 4