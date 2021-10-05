His children speak Italian better than he does

George Clooney: His kids speak better Italian than he does

05.10.2021 4:57 pm

George Clooney’s children speak better Italian than he and Amal. The two have to admit that now.

The four-year-old twins Ella and Alexander of Hollywood star George Clooney, whom he has with his wife Amal Clooney, speak fluent Italian – to the chagrin of the 60-year-old “Tender Bar” director.

“A mistake in logic”

He has now jokingly admitted that there is a “mistake in our logic” because the couple’s language skills are not on the same level as their children’s.

In conversation with “E! News “he laughed:” You speak Italian fluently, but Amal and I don’t. That’s a flaw in our logic, right there. “









During Corona, he was not disturbed by his children

The positive thing about filming during the COVID-19 lockdown for the actor and director was that he was not disturbed by his son and daughter on set, because “[n]Usually the kids show up and ruin a recording. “

However, this was not possible during Corona and the imposed safety and hygiene measures. Earlier this week, Amal, 43, joked that she thinks her husband George is a “great” teacher for her kids – but only for pranks.