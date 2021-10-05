Tuesday, October 5, 2021
His children speak Italian better than he does

By Sonia Gupta
George Clooney: His kids speak better Italian than he does

05.10.2021 4:57 pm

George Clooney’s children speak better Italian than he and Amal. The two have to admit that now.

The four-year-old twins Ella and Alexander of Hollywood star George Clooney, whom he has with his wife Amal Clooney, speak fluent Italian – to the chagrin of the 60-year-old “Tender Bar” director.


