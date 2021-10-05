Hairstyle trends fall / winter 2021: it’s going to be romantic

How about a new romantic hairstyle against the corona blues? The hairdressing trade’s trend collection for autumn and winter 2021/22 promises exciting looks in short and long.

The trend collection for autumn and winter 2021/22 of the Central Association of the German Hairdressing Trade (ZV) takes effect under the title “New Romantic” Fashion concepts from bygone eras and reinterpreted them. Shapes, textures and proportions are the focus.

Inspired by the Romantic era and the victorian era, but also from the New wave movement, punk and Grunge are full of trend looks designed by the fashion team Tension and contrasts developed. Hairstyles that the Aesthetics of bygone eras quote, implemented in a contemporary and modern way.

The trend hairstyles with muted tones, longer top hair and romantic waves and curls break up gender structures and combine a fashionable mix Glamor, mysticism and street style.

Here are the hairstyles from the trend collection

New Wave Queen (Series A1)

The trend cut New-Wave Queen is short, but with enough length for styling variety. An uncomplicated short look in which the focus is clearly on the overlong outer hair and the contrast to the shorter contours. With the forehead wave coiffed loosely from the face, a real new wave look is created.

Short Romance (Serie A2)

Whether catwalk or street style, the trend hairstyle is changeable and exudes real vintage vibes in a playful curly style. In the curly version, placed in the forehead, the soft, golden highlights in the front and top of the head are particularly effective.

Authentic (series B1)

We love curls. With this authentic styling variant, men can show what they have. The natural curls are kneaded into shape with a styling product and then plucked naturally and casually into the forehead. The perfect everyday look without much effort.

The Big Easy (Series B2)

One of the most popular men’s looks in 2021 is definitely the curly style with longer top hair and short, clean side sections. It is important here that the top hair stays longer towards the forehead. In this way, a side great can be easily styled with Star Appeal. Big hair rocks!

Pretty Shag (Series C1)

The shag is an all-time classic – but now it is tiered and worn with fringed tips. The different lengths create a lively and structured undone look, which stands in an exciting contrast to the smooth, round blown bangs in the 90s style and provides a special chic.

In Shape (Series C2)

The curly shag is also more popular than ever. The stepped top hair ensures that its wearer is absolutely in shape in the curly version. This effect is completed by the coloration of the lengths and tips in an iridescent light blonde gold. A touch of rock’n roll.









New 90’s (Series D1)

Welcome back to the 90s! The trend hairstyle with long top hair and only slightly shorter contours is back, but as a modern reinterpretation. The longer, layered top hair is given a wavy shape this season with a center parting and matching styling products. In a light brown-ash mahogany, the trendy hairstyle provides a real 90s flashback.

Glam Grunge (Series D2)

Of the Glam grunge look conquers the men’s heads. Keanu Reeves and Kurt Cobain once showed the way, and hair can be long again in 2021 – and curly! To do this, the hair is voluminously staged with a diffuser and styling products. The hype is real.

Retro Glam (Series E1)

XXL hair is one of the biggest trends again. For one glamorous retro look, which is more reminiscent of out of bed than red carpet, the very long hair is softly graded and laid into undone curls with a thick curling iron. Curtain bangs gently surround the face and, in combination with a soft and lighter face framing, give it an expressive look.

Mystery Girl (Series E2)

Tight, high-set curls in the 80s look are back and conquering the red carpet and the streets of the fashion capitals. Combined with an exact middle parting, a narrow curling iron creates a great volume with “Pretty Woman” flair. The lengths and tips are softly lightened for even more dynamism.

Beauty looks:

Day Dream (Series F1)

For the Daily routine look a slightly covering make-up is applied and lightly powdered. The eyes are clearly the focus of the “Day Dream”. Therefore, the entire lash line is strongly bordered with a copper-colored kohl, a light brown eyeshadow is applied to the movable eyelid and softly blended outwards and upwards. The eye make-up is completed with a brown mascara and dark colored and neatly brushed up eyebrows. A touch of rosewood rouge is applied to the cheeks and a soft, earthy brown shade of lipstick is applied to the lips. The everyday look is done!

Night Wish (Series F2)

From the natural look to the glam look. For a sensual evening make-up, the “Day Dream” is simply supplemented with a strong and slightly shiny red-violet eye shadow on the movable lid and the lower lash line. The eyelashes are given a deep black ink and the lash line is compacted with black kohl. The eyebrows are lifted for an even more expressive look. A subtle rosy tone on the cheeks, a touch of highlighter and a pink-purple gloss on the lips complete the picture.

Source: Central Association of the Hairdressing Trade

