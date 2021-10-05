Glastonbury 2022: Billie Eilish becomes the youngest headliner of all time

Visitors to the famous Glastonbury Festival can look forward to a special highlight in 2022.

US star Billie Eilish will headline the big stage in the south-west of England.

The “No Time To Die” performer is the youngest musician to receive this honor.

Billie Eilish will break the next record in the coming year. The US singer will perform at the famous Glastonbury Festival in England on June 24, 2022. This makes the 19-year-old “the youngest solo headliner of the festival of all time”, as it is called on the official Twitter account of the event.

“This is the perfect way for us to return, and I can hardly wait,” a spokeswoman said in a statement.

Due to the corona pandemic, the Glastonbury Festival was canceled in both 2020 and 2021. This year the 50th anniversary was approaching. In April, the world’s largest greenfield music festival received a grant of £ 900,000 from the British government (equivalent to around EUR 1.06 million).









Billie Eilish was the big winner at the 2020 Grammys – and is currently singing for 007

The American Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell has been one of the most promising young artists for several years. Last year, shortly before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, she made history when she won prizes in all four main categories at the Grammy Awards.

Eilish’s voice can be heard particularly often in the cinema at the moment, as she sings the theme song for the 25th James Bond adventure “No Time To Die”, “No Time To Die”. For the world premiere of the blockbuster with Daniel Craig, Rami Malek and Co., she appeared last week in London at the side of her brother Finneas O’Connell – also a singer-songwriter.

