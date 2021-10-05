German Forrest Gump: Extreme athlete wants to circumnavigate the world with 120 Ironman triathlons

Cancun –

Forrest Gump decided one day to take a walk. It didn’t stop again until three years, two months, 14 days and 16 hours later. For Jonas Deichmann, it took a little more planning. The “German Forrest Gump” is about to circumnavigate the world with a 120-fold Ironman triathlon.

According to his own statements, he would set world records for the – by far – longest triathlon and for the first triathlon around the world. It wouldn’t be his first record.

The 34-year-old extreme athlete, who grew up in the Black Forest, is now pretty close to his goal after a year – albeit not geographically. With daily marathons for almost four months, he ran from Tijuana across Mexico and arrived at the beach in the holiday resort of Cancun on Monday.

He often pulls his equipment and provisions behind him in a wagon.

He now wants to travel to Portugal by boat, if possible, and from there complete the remaining 3500 kilometers by bike that are still missing. In Munich, where the adventure began on September 26, 2020, it should also come to an end.

Struggle with weight loss and heat

Deichmann reports to the German press agency that he is struggling with massive weight loss and the heat. After all that swimming and cycling, the first few weeks of running in Mexico were tough. But the body adapts. “I have to say: I’m getting stronger from week to week.”

The pandemic threw a stick into the spokes of Deichmann a few times. He was stuck in Turkey for weeks in December and January until he finally got a visa for Russia. Among other things, because cargo ships are not allowed to take passengers due to the corona virus, he had to put the make-up on himself to circumnavigate the world without any airplanes. He had decided to do this for environmental reasons and because, as he says, it would be a bigger adventure.

Ironman triathlon: 3.9 kilometers swimming, 180 kilometers cycling and 42 kilometers running

For most people, the hardships of a single Ironman triathlon are unbelievable: around 3.9 kilometers of swimming, 180 kilometers of cycling and 42 kilometers of running. Deichmann does all this 120 times within a year. Among other things, he swam 456 kilometers in the Adriatic Sea, most of which he completed in Russia.

He had to fly from Vladivostok. Mexico was chosen as the destination because the other two North American countries were out of the question: Deichmann could not easily enter the USA because of previous trips to Iran and Sudan, and Canada’s borders were tight.

Time and again, runners Jonas Deichmann join in, here in the Mexican city of Chiapas.

In Mexico there are an average of almost 100 murders every day, three years ago two bicycle travelers from Germany and Poland were killed in the south of the country – Deichmann passed the place. In many places he got a police escort without having asked for it.

Sometimes the policemen also ran with them. Once it was a whole department of around 30 officers who sang marching songs, as Deichmann relates. Most security forces in Mexico are heavily armed. “It’s strange when two police officers run right next to you with submachine guns,” he says. The other day the barrel of an officer’s gun kept touching his leg while he was running.

Lots of supporters in Mexico

It’s not just cops with him. Deichmann has real fans in Mexico. He is better known than a national soccer player, he says. Numerous Mexican media have reported on the “German Forrest Gump”, and mayors welcome him. Often dozens or even hundreds of people run with him at times. Very different people were there – recently also a “one-legged man on crutches who hobbled along ten kilometers”.









Deichmann experienced a potentially dangerous situation when he was out and about in the Sinaloa mountains – the cradle of the cartel of the same name run by ex-drug boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, which controls certain areas there. Men with machine guns came up to him there, as he describes.

The gangsters would have recognized him and said: “Jonas, welcome”. You would take care of him.

The nickname “German Forrest Gump” is intentional. Deichmann calls himself that on Instagram, has grown a long beard and wears the same Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. baseball cap from the 1994 film that Tom Hanks wears on his head as a bearded, walking gump.

You might also be interested in Leak in the pipeline : Oil spill off the California coast is widening Record national team : Lothar Matthäus is divorcing for the fifth time Good grades for money : Suspicion of corruption at the university in North Rhine-Westphalia

“Forrest Gump” was my favorite film as a child, ”says Deichmann. “That’s why I always knew: If I ever walk through a country or a continent, then I’ll do it with the Bubba Gump hat and a long beard.”

The latter, however, should leave immediately when Deichmann is back in Munich. A book by him and a documentary about him will be released in December and March. In between, he wants to go on vacation – in Mexico. “I like it here,” he says.

The northwestern peninsula of Baja California has done it to him. Likewise the southern state of Oaxaca, where he also enjoyed local specialties such as grasshoppers and worms. “Very rich in protein,” he emphasizes.

Asked by a bunch of reporters why he was running, Forrest Gump says in the film that he just wanted to do it. Deichmann’s motivation is adventure, as he says. He also raises donations – to give bicycles to children in Africa who have traveled to school, and for Oxfam’s environmental protection projects.

For several years now, Deichmann has been an adventurer and motivational speaker by profession. “When I get old, I have tons of stories to tell,” he says. “And that’s exactly what it’s about.” (Dpa)