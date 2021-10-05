German extreme athlete ran 5000 kilometers through Mexico

October 05, 2021, 5:00 a.m.



Cancun (dpa) Jonas Deichmann describes himself as the “German Forrest Gump”. With his triathlon around the world, he wants to break two world records.

Extreme athlete Jonas Deichmann wants to continue by boat from Cancun in the Caribbean to Portugal.

The German extreme athlete Jonas Deichmann has finished the longest section of his triathlon around the world in Mexico after almost four months of daily marathons.

The 34-year-old from the Black Forest reached the beach in the southeastern Mexican resort of Cancún yesterday. He was still about 3,500 kilometers away on his bike to reach his goal of circumnavigating the world with a 120-time Ironman triathlon. According to his own statements, this would set world records for the – by far – longest triathlon and for the first around the world.

Deichmann wants to continue from Cancun in the Caribbean by boat to Portugal, if possible, and then complete the remaining kilometers by bike to Munich. The Bavarian capital was also the starting point of the trip – from there Deichmann set out on September 26, 2020. Since then he has swum 456 kilometers in the Adriatic Sea and cycled through Russia, among other places. He flew from Vladivostok to Mexico in June. From the northwestern city of Tijuana on the US border, it ran a good 5000 kilometers across the Latin American country.









Like Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump in the US film of the same name from 1994, Deichmann wore a red cap from the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company and a long beard. His self-chosen nickname “German Forrest Gump” was picked up by numerous Mexican media reporting on him. Again and again dozens or even hundreds of people ran with Deichmann for a while. He was also often given a police escort.

His motivation is to experience adventure, said Deichmann of the German press agency. He also used the attention on his trip to collect donations – among other things, he wants to use it to give bicycles to children in Africa.

