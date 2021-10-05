Five New Summer Simulcasts Announced – Anime2You

After the VoD provider WAKANIM presented the first simulcast titles for the summer season 2021 in the past few weeks, five more anime series followed today.

Five new summer simulcasts

The new titles are the fantasy comedy series “The Dungeon of Black Company” (from July 9th), the mystery anime “The Detective Is Already Dead” (from July 5th), the romance comedy anime “The Duke of Death and His Maid” (from July 4th), the comedy “Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan” (from July 5th) as well as the school drama “Kageki Shojo !!” (from July 3rd).

As usual, the five series will be shown in the original sound with German subtitles in the simulcast only a few hours after the Japanese first broadcast. You can find out which other licenses WAKANIM and other providers have secured for themselves this season in our Simulcast guide.

Below is an overview of all the details as well as a brief description of the contents of the five new titles.

New simulcasts in summer 2021:

“Kageki Shojo !!”

The school drama “Kageki Shojo !!” is produced under the direction of Kazuhiro Yoneda (“Akatsuki no Yona”) in the PINE JAM studio. The series starts on July 3, 2021 on Japanese television and can be seen from now on every Saturday at 6 p.m. on WAKANIM in a simulcast.

Plot:

Like the popular theater group Takarazuka Revue, the young women who attend the Kouka Kageki Art Academy play all roles in one play – female or male. Narada Ai is a former idol who mainly plays female roles.

Her roommate Watanabe Sarasa, a girl from the country, takes on the male roles. Whether school or stage – there is no challenge that these young women with their passion for stage performances could not face.

“Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan”

The slice of life comedy “Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan” (Japanese: »Uramichi Oniisan«) is created under the direction of director Nobuyoshi Nagayama in Studio Blanc. WAKANIM shows the series from July 5, 2021 every Monday at 6 p.m. with German subtitles in the simulcast.

Plot:

“Hello guys and girls! Do you like guys who have more than one side? “

Omota Uramichi, 31 years old, plays a gymnastics teacher in the educational program “Together with Mama”. He may be cute, but all boys and girls are inevitably scared when they glimpse the dark side of the adult “Mister Uramichi” that is the result of his emotional instability.









This is a funeral speech for all “boys and girls” who are now adults!

“The Detective Is Already Dead”

The twelve-part mystery anime “The Detective Is Already Dead” is produced under the direction of director Manabu Kurihara in the ENGI studio. The series starts on 4th July 2021 with a one-hour episode that will be available from 3:30 p.m. on WAKANIM.

Plot:

The story follows Kimihiko Kimizuka, a young man who four years ago became the assistant to a mysterious detective named “Siesta” on a hijacked plane. Together, Kimihiko and Siesta went on crazy adventures while battling a secret organization.

But all of that came to an end when they were separated by Siesta’s death. In the present day, Kimihiko tries to return to an ordinary, boring life as a high school student, but things are not that simple even when Siesta is already dead.

“The Duke of Death and His Black Maid”

For the anime adaptation of “The Duke of Death and His Maid” (Japanese: »Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid«) director Yoshinobu Yamakawa is responsible for the JCStaff studio. The series will be from 4th July 2021 Simulcast every Sunday at 3:30 p.m. on WAKANIM.

Plot:

Cursed by a witch as a child, a young duke was given the unwanted power to kill every living being he touched. He was forced to move away from his family and henceforth to live in a large mansion deep in the woods. He is avoided by his fellow human beings and treated as if he does not exist.

But he’s not all alone. Rob and Alice, his butler and maid, are always by his side. Alice loves to tease him and as their relationship grows closer, the Duke makes it his goal to break free of his deadly curse. Of course he needs help to do this, and who better than the various inhabitants of the supernatural?

“The Dungeon of Black Company”

The twelve-part fantasy anime “The Dungeon of Black Company” (Japanese: »Meikyuu Black Company«) is created under the direction of Mirai Minato in the SILVER LINK studio. The Japanese TV launch is for the July 9, 2021 planned. The German simulcast takes place every Friday at 4:00 p.m. WAKANIM.

Plot:

Kinji lacks any kind of work ethic. He’s a complete slacker. One day he suddenly finds himself in another world – but he is not suddenly the great hero who is welcomed with open arms, but is immediately pushed into a terrible job! Now Kinji is enslaved by a seedy mining company in a fantasy world and has to learn what hard work really means.

Cover picture: © イ ノ ウ エ ／ 小学 館 ・ 死神 坊 ち ゃ ん と 黒 メ イ ド 製作 委員会

