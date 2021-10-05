Film shoot in space – Russia wins the space race

Hanns Christian Gunga in conversation with Dieter Kassel

Space as a place of longing: The International Space Station ISS is now the location for a space drama. (picture alliance / dpa / NASA)

For the first time, parts of a feature film are being shot in space: Russia is sending a film team to the ISS. The coup has a high symbolic significance, as Tom Cruise also wanted to go into space. Now the Americans have to be content with second place.

For the first time in the history of space travel, a feature film is to be partially shot in space. A Russian film team has set off for the International Space Station. The actress Julia Peressild and the director Klim Schipenko took off with a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan in Central Asia.

Tom Cruise is now second in space

The Russian space agency Roskosmos announced the project just after NASA announced plans to shoot on the ISS with Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

With the film, Russia is once again about being faster than the USA. The shooting with Cruise had been announced for this fall and then postponed. There is currently no fixed date.

As early as the Cold War, the USA and what was then the Soviet Union were in a race for space. While Moscow, with Yuri Gagarin, sent the first man into space in 1961, the American Neil Armstrong was the first man to set foot on the moon in 1969.

So now the race for the first space film. “Our job is simply to keep the lead in everything,” says Roskosmos boss Dmitri Rogozin.

Twelve days of filming on the ISS

The film people have twelve days to shoot at an altitude of 400 kilometers before they have to leave the outpost of humanity again. “Wysow” (challenge) is the working title of the film, which Roskosmos is producing together with the state broadcaster Perwy Kanal.









The German space doctor and author Hanns Christian Gunga is excited about the result. Artist on the ISS – he hopes that this will give himself a “different view of space travel”. Whether the staff of the ISS think their presence is a good thing is another question.

The short time that the film team only has is a challenge. Because, according to Gunga, all those involved are threatened with nausea for a few days: “The gravity is gone. And that then leads to the fact that our balance organ and the optical apparatus in particular cannot bring the information about weightlessness together.”

Emergency surgery in space

The Russian actress Julia Peressild prevailed among thousands of applicants for the job. For weeks she and director Klim Schipenko went through training to prepare for the time in weightlessness.

In the film announced as a space drama, Peressild plays a doctor who is supposed to save a cosmonaut who is sick on the ISS. He lost consciousness, he would not survive the return flight to earth. The doctor should therefore operate on him on the ISS. If everything goes as planned, 35 minutes of the film will be set in space.

In reality, however, surgical intervention on a space station is not possible, says Oleg Kotov, Vice Director of the Institute for Medical and Biological Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences. “At most, it is possible to sew vessels or the skin.”

Be that as it may: Roskosmos also sees the film as an “educational project”. This is also intended to advertise the profession of spaceman and do PR for the industry.

Heavy loss of income due to the pandemic

In the opinion of the space agency, the accelerated training that the film team went through will also be needed in the future to send other specialists such as doctors or researchers into space – not just full-time astronauts.

Russia also wants to bring private space tourists into space and earn additional money with them. It was only last week that Roscosmos made high revenue losses due to the pandemic public.

The Americans, on the other hand, were faster with space tourists. The universe as an eternal fascination: The space expert Gunga sees a religious dimension in the conquest and control of the actually hostile worlds. You don’t know how it all turns out, that’s the attraction. To endure and complete a great task – therein lies salvation.

(ahe / dpa)