Film – Nicole Kidman on Role: “Out of My Comfort Zone” – Culture

Los Angeles (AP) – Actress Nicole Kidman faced some challenges in her new role as American comedy icon Lucille Ball.

“I’m far out of my comfort zone at the moment, Chris. I’m in free fall,” said the 53-year-old in a conversation with her fellow actor and US comedian Chris Rock. This was published as part of the series “Actors on Actors” on Thursday (local time) by the film portal “Variety”. Kidman said, “I’d like to be funny. I’m never selected for funny roles.”

In the 1950s, Ball (1911-89) had become one of the most popular comedians in America as the leading actress in the sitcom “I Love Lucy”. In the biopic “Being the Ricardos” by screenwriter Aaron Sorkin (“Moneyball”, “The Social Network”) about Ball and husband Desi Arnaz, Kidman will be seen alongside Javier Bardem.









It is important to give women a voice in the entertainment industry too. “Let’s not downplay how difficult it must have been as a woman at the time,” said Rock. “It’s still difficult,” Kidman replied. “I fired people because they couldn’t listen to a woman,” said Rock. He likes to surround himself with “strong women” in his professional and private life.

Rock also made a surprising corona admission: “I mean, I was lucky in that I used the pandemic to get in shape. I learned to swim, had a trainer and a nutritionist,” said the 55-year-old .

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210611-99-952710 / 2