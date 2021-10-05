Faster than Tom Cruise: Russians shoot their first feature film on the ISS

Probably the most daring adventure in cinema history has begun: “Lift off” for the first feature film to be shot in space!

The pictures are real – as is the Russian film team on board the Soyuz rocket (actress Julia Peressild, director Klim Schipenko and the Russian cosmonaut Anton Schkaplerow., Which took off on Tuesday as scheduled from the Baikonur spaceport in the direction of the ISS.

Quasi a new chapter in the competition for supremacy in space. The USA are also planning a shoot on the ISS – but there is still no specific time for it.

Selected from a good 3,000 applicants

She had to undergo cosmonaut training in a hurry, explained the leading actress Julia Peressild before departure. She was selected from a good 3,000 applicants.









“We prepared ourselves as well as we could in such a short period of time. In any case, it’s an experiment. I don’t want to use the word fear or something like that, I want to say that I’m very excited and happy when you do consider how few people have been there.

And we have the opportunity not only to fly there, but to do what we do best on earth – make a film. “

Faster than Tom Cruise

The team only has 12 days for the extraterrestrial shoot, on October 17th they will return to earth. “Wysow” (challenge) is the working title of the drama in collaboration with the Russian space agency Roskosmos.

It is a “scientific and educational project” – also with a view to the future transport of well-heeled tourists into space.

Above all, it’s probably about being faster than everyone else – and anticipating an American film project in orbit by Tom Cruise (“Mission Impossible”), whose schedule is unknown.