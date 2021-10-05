Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Fast & Furious 9 – film review – MANN.TV

By Sonia Gupta
“Fast & Furious 9” – Film Review – With director Justin Lin’s return to the globally acclaimed franchise, there is now gasoline-drenched horsepower action for the ninth time. “Fast & Furious 9” is finally being released for the home theater, too, where you can look forward to a depressed gas pedal again – for the entire 143 minutes of play.

At the beginning of the ninth part, Dom Toretto went into hiding and enjoys the quiet life in the country with Letty and son Brian. But Dom and Letty know very well that their peaceful idyll is constantly in danger. This time around, a new threat forces Dom to face his past if he is to protect the people he loves most.


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
