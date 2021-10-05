Fast & Furious 9 – film review – MANN.TV

“Fast & Furious 9” – Film Review – With director Justin Lin’s return to the globally acclaimed franchise, there is now gasoline-drenched horsepower action for the ninth time. “Fast & Furious 9” is finally being released for the home theater, too, where you can look forward to a depressed gas pedal again – for the entire 143 minutes of play.

At the beginning of the ninth part, Dom Toretto went into hiding and enjoys the quiet life in the country with Letty and son Brian. But Dom and Letty know very well that their peaceful idyll is constantly in danger. This time around, a new threat forces Dom to face his past if he is to protect the people he loves most.

And so he brings his crew together again to stop a global, extremely dangerous conspiracy, the leader of which is the most ruthless contract killer they have met so far. And that’s not all: It’s about Dom’s brother Jakob, who was believed to be lost.









“Fast & Furious 9” presents full throttle cinema in all respects. Because what action and destruction Justin Lin launches here is impressive. Of course, with maximum absurdity, which is why the ninth part is also for pure entertainment. However, it would definitely not hurt to use less CGI next time with such an effect thunderstorm.

Apart from that, anyone who, contrary to all expectations, is looking for an ambitious plot or in-depth dialogues is of course completely at the wrong address. You might miss Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson on the action reel, but newcomers like John Cena know how to please.

At the end there is a ninth sequel in front of you, which in the long-standing success story of “Fast & Furious” is not one of the best of the series in terms of plot technology, but achieves 100 percent in terms of popcorn action cinema. With this in mind: hold on and just have fun.

“Fast & Furious 9” will appear in the Director’s Cut in the home theater including the original theatrical version and brand new bonus material on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD as well as a limited 4K Ultra HD steelbook and Blu-ray steelbook.

Fast & Furious 9 (Universal Pictures) – Release: Oct. 7th, 21st