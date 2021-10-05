“Fantastic Beasts 3”: This is the official title of the film – News 2021

Harry Potter fans watch out, because it’s that time again: The next part of the Fantastic Beasts series is coming to cinemas soon. In the meantime we finally know what the official title of the long-awaited sequel will be. We’ll tell you what this is and other important details about the film in this article.

We have already seen two very successful films from Fantastic Beasts on the big screen. Now follows the third part of the adventures of characters like Newt Scamander. In it, Scamander, played by Eddie Redmayne, will be in the foreground again. In addition, Hollywood stars such as Jude Law as Dumbledore and Mads Mikkelsen as the new Gellert Grindelwald are also there. The latter was originally played by Johnny Depp, who will no longer slip into this character in the franchise.



Aberforth Dumbledore and his new cast member for Fantastic Beasts 3 confirmed. This star succeeds Ciarán Hinds as Aberforth Dumbledore. Aberforth Dumbledore in “Beasts 3”.

An early version of the finished film has now been shown to the first people and they don’t take the secrecy very seriously. Here are the first spoilers for the new, magical film. First leaks for “Fantastic Beasts 3”.







The footsteps he had to follow were huge. That’s why he pays his predecessor respect, but also reveals how dramatic it will be in the wizarding world around Hogwarts. Beasts 3: The new Grindwald praises Johnny Depp.

In smaller roles, some well-known faces will also join: These include, for example, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, Katherine Waterstone as Tina, Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone and Alison Sudol as Queenie. The camera work is mainly done by David Yates, who also worked on the Harry Potter series. The script is once again penned by Harry Potter writer Joanne K. Rowling. The Fantastic Beasts account also shared a small teaser about the new film on Twitter.

Here we also find out the official, exciting film title of the upcoming project: This is Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore. In German something like: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. So even if we don’t know much about the plot yet, Jude Law’s character should undoubtedly play an important role in this part. As things stand, the film is slated to be in cinemas in the United States on April 15, 2022. The German start has not yet been revealed, but should not be far from it.