“Fantastic Beasts 3” cinema release brought forward – News 2021

Fans of the “Fantastic Beasts” series recently got two good news. Not only has the official name of the third Harry Potter spin-off been announced, the cinema release will also take place much earlier than originally planned.

It’s not that easy with the “Fantastic Beasts” series. As a spin-off of one of the most popular film series of all time, it should actually be a lot easier than it is. Because apart from the drama about Grindelwald actor Johnny Depp, the financial aspect of the series is not going as Warner had imagined. After the first film it was quickly announced that a whole pentalogy would be created. After the success of the second part, which left a lot to be desired, they rowed back.



There hasn’t been a new installment in the Harry Potter series since 2011. Now a studio boss is hoping for a real sequel, apart from Fantastic Beasts. Harry Potter 8: New Hope for Sequel.

In the meantime, things even looked bad for Fantastic Beasts 3. Fortunately for many fans, however, the decision was made to shoot at least one more sequel with Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Co. Johnny Depp is no longer there as Gellert Grindelwald. The star was asked to step out of line by Warner after losing the libel suit against British magazine Sun after the court upheld Johnny Depp’s failure to prove he failed to hit his ex. The role of Grindelwald was newly cast with “Hannibal” actor Mads Mikkelsen.











An early version of the finished film has now been shown to the first people and they don’t take the secrecy very seriously. Here are the first spoilers for the new, magical film. First leaks for “Fantastic Beasts 3”.

After little news about “Fantastic Beasts” was announced recently, there was now two good pieces of news at once. Because the series’s official Twitter account published a teaser on Wednesday that not only announced the film’s official title, but also indicated the film’s launch date.

Fortunately for all fans, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore” will be released on April 15, 2022 and not as planned in July. A German title and a German theatrical release have yet to be announced, but in principle at least the start should be close to the American one.