Factory farming underwater: you should know that

by Mareike Cämmerer



We breathe in the salty air by the sea, enjoy the sound of the waves and relax – but it looks different in the sea for a long time. The oceans are in need.

One of the big culprits is plastic. Whether still swimming in the sea or lying on the bottom, the pollution of the oceans has long been visible. Plastic, which breaks down into tiny particles over time, poisons the marine life and, as a result, us too. Leonardo DiCaprio, for example, has been committed to saving the oceans for years. But in addition to the pollution of plastic waste, bycatch, overfishing, illegal fishing, corruption and the destruction of marine ecosystems are other major and, above all, sensitive issues in the fishing industry, which the Netflix film “Seaspiracy” rightly points out, because our seas are in danger.

But what should by no means be overlooked is that there is another major problem in our seas that unfortunately often remains hidden.

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram.





Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

Factory farming underwater: the solution to a problem?



Overall are Almost 800 million people worldwide depend on the catch, production, processing and sale of fish and seafood. They play an important role, especially in developing countries, because fish secure an income for the people there on the one hand, and it is an important source of food on the other.

Fish dishes are on the menu all over the world – not only in emerging and developing countries, but also here in Europe. The consumption of fish and seafood is so high here that Europe is dependent on importing them if the countries’ own fish needs are to be met, because they would not be able to do it with the income from their own seas alone.

A great demand results in an offer: factory farming – and with it a big problem! In so-called aquaculture farms, among other things, masses of fish are raised, kept and multiplied in a controlled manner, above all in order to satisfy the global demand for fish. The more money and time are spent on aquaculture farms, the more profitable the owners will of course want to run them. Conversely, this means that the protection and welfare of the animal are unfortunately put on the back burner and profit comes first.

Are aquacultures an ecological disaster?



In theory, these aquacultures are supposed to be the solution to overfishing, but in truth they do not necessarily help to curb overfishing of the world’s oceans. One reason for this is, for example, the large demand for feed that aquaculture entails. Every year around 20 million tons of wild fish are caught and some of them are specifically processed into fish meal and oilwhich in turn are largely used as feed for the animals in the aquaculture instead of meeting the human need for fish.

Not only that, due to poor keeping conditions, but also due to stress, fish are injured: Unfortunately, the outbreak of diseases and the infestation of parasites is now the rule and no longer the exception in such aquacultures. If too many animals are fattened at the same time, side effects can also occur. To counteract this, antibiotics and pesticides are used, among other things, which pollute the water. And the more fish are kept in a tank, the more excrement, carcasses and food residues come together in the water, which collect on the bottom and ultimately end up in other bodies of water.

It is therefore important in the future to make these aquacultures better and more sustainable. If the animal welfare is oriented and the animals are raised in a resource- and environmentally friendly way, aquaculture can enrich the demand for fish and make a positive contribution to relieving wild fish stocks.

Alternative feed made from regional plants or insects is already being researched in order to be able to replace fish meal and oil later. Consciously avoiding fish and other marine animals would be another effective step to protect the world’s oceans and to reduce their pollution, but a large number of people are also dependent on fishing and aquaculture. A blessing and a curse at the same time!

For more information, we recommend the following works:

“The Ocean Book: On the Threat to the Seas”, Esther Gonstalla

“Aquaculture: Fish farming as an innovative branch of the economy”, Birte Lazan

Sources used: Federation for the Environment and Nature Conservation Germany, WWF, Ökotest

Gala