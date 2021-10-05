Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Emma Stone: The Oscar winner is pregnant

By Arjun Sethi
Emma Stone is expecting her first baby.

© Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock.com

Actress Emma Stone is expecting her first child. This is now reported by the US media after the first snapshots with a baby bump appeared.

Hollywood star Emma Stone (32, “La La Land”) and her partner Dave McCary (35) are expecting their first baby together. This is reported, among other things, by the “Us Weekly”, citing an unspecified source. Before that, the “Daily Mail” published snapshots from Stone, which apparently show the Oscar winner at the end of 2020 with a baby bump in Los Angeles.




“She is very happy and very excited to be a mother,” reports the insider. Stone continues to be active during pregnancy, goes to work and does a lot of sport. Stone and McCary largely keep their private lives out of the public eye.

The actress and the writer of the talk show “Saturday Night Live” are said to have been a couple since October 2017, and the engagement took place around two years later. McCary even announced this himself via Instagram. In September 2020, rumors also emerged that the two should already be married. Suspicious rings in pictures are said to have given this away.

