Wednesday, October 6, 2021
HomeNewsEmma Stone celebrates its premiere and shows her baby bump
News

Emma Stone celebrates its premiere and shows her baby bump

By Arjun Sethi
0
94




Image: Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Invision

People news

Baby instead of Oscar – or baby Oscar? Emma Stone is expecting first child

05.01.2021, 10:2905.01.2021, 10:37




We can look forward to another premiere by Oscar winner Emma Stone (“La La Land”). And in a very special way: a baby bump premiere! The actress is said to have been spotted in Los Angeles with a round baby bump.

According to the US media, Emma Stone (32) and her husband Dave McCary (35) are expecting their first child together. The two met on the set of Saturday Night Live in 2017 and got engaged two years later.

According to reports, they wanted to say yes in front of the altar last spring, but then canceled the celebration due to the corona pandemic. Instead, they are said to have secretly exchanged their rings. During an interview, Stone is said to have worn a simple, gold ring on his left ring finger.

The Hollywood actress already expressed wishes for children in an interview in 2018: “My perspective on children changed as I got older. As a teenager, I could never imagine getting married or having children. ” (cst)


Previous articleWith this affordable plaid dress, Kate makes you want to fall
Next articleBrzrkr: Keanu Reeves gives update on Netflix adaptation of the comic
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv