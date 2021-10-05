Emma Stone celebrates its premiere and shows her baby bump

Image: Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Invision

People news

Baby instead of Oscar – or baby Oscar? Emma Stone is expecting first child

05.01.2021, 10:29 05.01.2021, 10:37







We can look forward to another premiere by Oscar winner Emma Stone (“La La Land”). And in a very special way: a baby bump premiere! The actress is said to have been spotted in Los Angeles with a round baby bump.

According to the US media, Emma Stone (32) and her husband Dave McCary (35) are expecting their first child together. The two met on the set of Saturday Night Live in 2017 and got engaged two years later.

According to reports, they wanted to say yes in front of the altar last spring, but then canceled the celebration due to the corona pandemic. Instead, they are said to have secretly exchanged their rings. During an interview, Stone is said to have worn a simple, gold ring on his left ring finger.

The Hollywood actress already expressed wishes for children in an interview in 2018: “My perspective on children changed as I got older. As a teenager, I could never imagine getting married or having children. ” (cst)