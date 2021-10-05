Ellyes Skhiri is unstoppable – Baumgart continues to encourage

Forrest Gump of 1. FC Cologne

Ellyes Skhiri ran away again on Friday evening. The 26-year-old is without a doubt one of the key players at 1. FC Köln. Nevertheless, Steffen Baumgart still sees great potential in the Tunisian national player.

When Ellyes Skhiri started to sprint against Greuther Fürth in the 89th minute, he reminded a little of Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump, how he left all opponents and teammates behind as a football player in the film of the same name. Fortunately for 1. FC Köln, Skhiri, unlike Forrest Gump, did not forget to stop, but instead stood in front of the south curve, arms outstretched, cheering. His goal to make it 3-1 should already have a secure place in the highlights of the FC 2021/22 season.

The hit was renewed evidence of the Tunisian’s exceptional class. After 90 intense minutes, in which Skhiri again covered the most kilometers, it wasn’t too bad for himself to do one last sprint over the entire field. “I knew that I could still go the way to the gate. So I had to go it too,” said Skhiri afterwards with a laugh.

He has already scored three goals. In addition, his other values ​​are also top. His pass rate is the seventh best in the league. Only ten players have won more duels in the league. In the categories of intensive runs and running distance, Skhiri is only not at the top because he was substituted on late against Freiburg and he lacks 60 minutes of playing time compared to the top people in the league. In short: Cologne’s six cannot be replaced at FC.

Baumgart takes off his hat – and criticizes

“I saw the goal to make it 3-1 again in slow motion and looked him in the face,” said sports director Jörg Jakobs after the win against Fürth. “Ellyes was a long way off from Louis Schaub, and I don’t even know how Louis saw him. Maybe Flaco (Skhiri’s nickname, editor’s note) called out, but Louis played over at the perfect moment. That was one Pure energy performance. To push it in so easily at the end, there is also quality. “

Only one person did not want to join the hype about Skhiri on Friday evening: Steffen Baumgart. The FC coach also took off his flat cap in front of the way Skhiri had made it 3-1. But that was where the praise stopped. “When we see the last goal, as he sprints from his own penalty area, you can pull your cap,” said Baumgart. But the 49-year-old also wanted to keep the ball flat.









Baumgart wants to make Skhiri even better

“Ellyes still has a long way to go to get where some see him,” said Baumgart. The reason for the critical words was simple: The FC coach wants to make Skhiri even better, but does not see him at the peak of his performance. “He’s a very good player, very hardworking, very important for the team. But especially in the tactical area you can see that he still has to take one step or another.”

Anyone who knows Baumgart knows that the FC coach actually appreciates strong and intelligent players. One such is Skhiri. And so the words of the Rostockers are well considered and an expression of the incentive to shape the qualities of the Tunisian national player to an even greater advantage for the billy goats. In particular, the running speed of the midfield engine: “Ellyes runs a lot, but not always right,” said Baumgart. “Sometimes he even runs too much because he wants to do a lot for the boys.”

Is Skhiri increasing his transfer fee?

Still serving the team, but more targeted – that is what Baumgart wants to convey to his protégé in the coming months. To make Skhiri even better, to make FC even more stable thanks to the six – and also to further increase Skhiri’s market value. Because it is well known that the 26-year-old is still considered a sales candidate.

Skhiri is currently giving everything for FC and helping the billy goats to soar unexpectedly. But even in winter his time could come to an end. Nobody would object if this was combined with even better performance than last – and an even higher transfer fee than the billy goats had promised in the summer.