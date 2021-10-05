“Drive” in 4K: Nicolas Winding Refn’s cult film appears for the first time on Ultra HD Blu-ray – UPDATE

In February of this year, director Nicolas Winding Refn already had it on his Twitter account announced: “Drive“(USA 2011) appears for the first time in 4K resolution! Several months later the Ultra HD Blu-ray finally listed in the German online trade. LEONINE is releasing the star-studded film with Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston, Albert Brooks, Oscar Isaac, Christina Hendricks and Ron Perlman, expected to be released on December 10, 2021 in a Keep Case including Blu-ray. The UHD premiere can already be pre-ordered from MediaMarkt and Saturn. Official details have not yet been presented, but we assume that the bonus material will at least include the extras from the HD release (including making-of, interviews and features). The German and English audio tracks are available on the Blu-ray in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

Contents: Driver (R. Gosling) is a daytime stunt driver for Hollywood and a car mechanic. At night he is a driver – or rather a getaway driver. Nobody is as good as him. He doesn’t interfere in anything and doesn’t want to know anything, just drive. When Irene (C. Mulligan) moves in with her little son next to him, he feels something like connection … and worry for the first time. But then Irene’s husband comes out of prison, but owes a lot of money to shady characters. Driver offers him his help, but he only slowly realizes that sometimes you have to go very far if you get involved. (sw)

UPDATE:There is new information about the 4K release of “Drive”. The product will not be a Standard Edition in the Keep Case, but a “Limited Mediabook Edition”.

