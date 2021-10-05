Tuesday, October 5, 2021
HomeNews"Drive" in 4K: Nicolas Winding Refn's cult film appears for the first...
News

“Drive” in 4K: Nicolas Winding Refn’s cult film appears for the first time on Ultra HD Blu-ray – UPDATE

By Vimal Kumar
0
73




Advertising – through purchases from our partners Amazon, JPC, Saturn, MediaMarkt, Zavvi, Media-Dealer.de and many more. we receive commissions through affiliate links. You are supporting the editorial team of bluray-disc.de. Prices and availability without guarantee.

“Drive” in 4K: Nicolas Winding Refn’s cult film appears for the first time on Ultra HD Blu-ray – UPDATE

7 evaluation (s) with ø 4.29 points

04/10/2021

Drive_2011_News.jpg

Drive_2011_02.jpg

In February of this year, director Nicolas Winding Refn already had it on his Twitter account announced: “Drive“(USA 2011) appears for the first time in 4K resolution! Several months later the Ultra HD Blu-ray finally listed in the German online trade. LEONINE is releasing the star-studded film with Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston, Albert Brooks, Oscar Isaac, Christina Hendricks and Ron Perlman, expected to be released on December 10, 2021 in a Keep Case including Blu-ray. The UHD premiere can already be pre-ordered from MediaMarkt and Saturn. Official details have not yet been presented, but we assume that the bonus material will at least include the extras from the HD release (including making-of, interviews and features). The German and English audio tracks are available on the Blu-ray in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

Drive_2011_01.jpg

Contents: Driver (R. Gosling) is a daytime stunt driver for Hollywood and a car mechanic. At night he is a driver – or rather a getaway driver. Nobody is as good as him. He doesn’t interfere in anything and doesn’t want to know anything, just drive. When Irene (C. Mulligan) moves in with her little son next to him, he feels something like connection … and worry for the first time. But then Irene’s husband comes out of prison, but owes a lot of money to shady characters. Driver offers him his help, but he only slowly realizes that sometimes you have to go very far if you get involved. (sw)

  • Drive-4K-Mediabook-Galerie-01.png

UPDATE:There is new information about the 4K release of “Drive”. The product will not be a Standard Edition in the Keep Case, but a “Limited Mediabook Edition”.

Available from December 10, 2021 in stores:


Details
Already available on Blu-ray Disc (selection):


Details

story




picture quality

Sound quality

Extras


Details

story

picture quality

Sound quality

Extras

no ratings available


Details

story

picture quality

Sound quality

Extras


Details

story

picture quality

Sound quality

Extras

To the forum

The post has been reported!

7 evaluation (s) with ø 4.29 points


Previous article“I Feel Your Hearts”: Britney Spears Weeps Over Fan Support
Next articleWhatsapp disruption: Twitter users react so funny
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv