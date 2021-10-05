“Demon Slayer” is now available on Crunchyroll – Anime2You

The VoD provider Crunchyroll is increasing its streaming program: From now on, all episodes of the first season of “Demon Slayer” (Japanese: “Kimetsu no Yaiba”) are available on demand in the original Japanese sound with German subtitles.

Second season also on Crunchyroll

The 26-part first season of “Demon Slayer”, which was broadcast on Japanese television in the spring and summer 2019 season, was directed by Haruo Sotozaki in the ufotable studio. Akira Matsushima contributed the character design, while Yuki Kajiura and Gou Shiina composed the music. The company Aniplex acted as a producer.

The second season, which will implement the »Mugen Train« Arc from October 10, 2021 in seven episodes and the »Entertainment District« Arc from December 5, 2021 as an anime, will be simulcast on Crunchyroll. The new episodes will also be shown on WAKANIM.









A disc release of the first season took place in this country with German and Japanese voice output on peppermint anime. The publisher will bring the accompanying film, “Demon Slayer ‑Kimetsu no Yaiba‑ The Movie: Mugen Train”, on DVD and Blu-ray on December 16, 2021. The original manga by Koyoharu Gotouge appears on Manga Cult.

Plot:

Tanjiro Kamado lives with his family in the mountains. One day, a tragic stroke of fate overtakes him: a demon has killed his entire family. Only his sister survives, but also slowly transforms into a demon. Can Tanjiro save her?